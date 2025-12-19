Features
#BN2025Epilogues: Haliyat Adewunmi Allowed God to Power Her Through 2025, and She Won
With God, consistency, and courage, anything is possible.
This year has been a rollercoaster, a mix of faith, growth, lessons, and so many unexpected adventures. It all started with me getting closer to God. Deepening my relationship with Him became the foundation for everything I did, guiding me through every step, every decision, and every new challenge in 2025.
Soon after, I stepped into a role that honestly raised a lot of eyebrows: I became a virtual assistant to a marriage coach. If you think anyone’s crazy, wait until you meet me. Because why is a 17-year-old an assistant to a marriage coach? Anyways, I think that’s one of the things that makes Haliyat, Haliyat. People even started asking me for advice while I’m still figuring out life myself. It was hilarious, overwhelming, and such a learning experience. I got to see how showing up, staying consistent and doing your best really matter.
Then came volunteering as a writer for Trendupp Africa, which gave me the chance to use my voice creatively and make a small impact on the world around me. Not long after, I joined the GTWA conference as a volunteer, a project very close to my heart, and met amazing people and connected.
Being part of something so meaningful reminded me that when you pour your energy into things you care about, it always comes back in ways you don’t expect.
As a 100-level microbiology student at Lagos State University this year, God has been my guide through balancing studies, volunteering, work, and personal growth. When I turned 18, I started two new chapters of my life. I entered the 200-level and embraced the responsibilities and growth that come with stepping into this new stage.
This year was also my most productive creatively. I wrote more than ever before, explored my voice, and even took a creative writing course at CREST. It was free, but so insightful. I learned storytelling, scriptwriting and even wrote my first story ever.
I also challenged myself with personal growth challenges. I started a 12-day challenge in May (and didn’t finish it). I wrote the entire poem, but didn’t post everything. Then, in October, I started a 30-day writing challenge, and this time, I finished it. That felt amazing. With God, consistency, and courage, anything is possible.
Finally, I started my YouTube channel quietly. A small but special space to document my journey, reflect on lessons, and share life as I experience it. Every step, big or small, has mattered, and God has been the anchor through it all.
This year has been about faith, growth, showing up, learning, failing, trying again, and celebrating wins, no matter how messy or imperfect they may be. I came, I saw, I conquered, not because everything was easy, but because I chose to rise to every challenge with heart, courage, and a little bit of Haliyat magic.
So yes, Haliyat Adewunmi came, she saw, and she conquered!