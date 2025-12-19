BN2025Epilogues: Haliyat Adewunmi Allowed God to Power Her Through 2025, and She Won

This year has been a rollercoaster, a mix of faith, growth, lessons, and so many unexpected adventures. It all started with me getting closer to God. Deepening my relationship with Him became the foundation for everything I did, guiding me through every step, every decision, and every new challenge in 2025.

‎Soon after, I stepped into a role that honestly raised a lot of eyebrows: I became a virtual assistant to a marriage coach. If you think anyone’s crazy, wait until you meet me. Because why is a 17-year-old an assistant to a marriage coach? Anyways, I think that’s one of the things that makes Haliyat, Haliyat. People even started asking me for advice while I’m still figuring out life myself. It was hilarious, overwhelming, and such a learning experience. I got to see how showing up, staying consistent and doing your best really matter.‎

‎Then came volunteering as a writer for Trendupp Africa, which gave me the chance to use my voice creatively and make a small impact on the world around me. Not long after, I joined the GTWA conference as a volunteer, a project very close to my heart, and met amazing people and connected.

‎Being part of something so meaningful reminded me that when you pour your energy into things you care about, it always comes back in ways you don’t expect.

As a 100-level microbiology student at Lagos State University this year, God has been my guide through balancing studies, volunteering, work, and personal growth. When I turned 18, I started two new chapters of my life. I entered the 200-level and embraced the responsibilities and growth that come with stepping into this new stage.

‎‎This year was also my most productive creatively. I wrote more than ever before, explored my voice, and even took a creative writing course at CREST. It was free, but so insightful. I learned storytelling, scriptwriting and even wrote my first story ever.

I also challenged myself with personal growth challenges. I started a 12-day challenge in May (and didn’t finish it). I wrote the entire poem, but didn’t post everything. Then, in October, I started a 30-day writing challenge, and this time, I finished it. That felt amazing. With God, consistency, and courage, anything is possible.

‎‎Finally, I started my YouTube channel quietly. A small but special space to document my journey, reflect on lessons, and share life as I experience it. Every step, big or small, has mattered, and God has been the anchor through it all.

‎This year has been about faith, growth, showing up, learning, failing, trying again, and celebrating wins, no matter how messy or imperfect they may be. I came, I saw, I conquered, not because everything was easy, but because I chose to rise to every challenge with heart, courage, and a little bit of Haliyat magic.

‎So yes, Haliyat Adewunmi came, she saw, and she conquered!