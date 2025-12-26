BN2025Epilogues: Toheeb Babalola Served His Country in 2025 and Won An Award

On the 18th of December, I was so emotional when the State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Delta chapter, Mr John Vandi T. Kwaghe, announced my name as part of the ten (10) deserving corps members to receive the meritorious award from him.`

As I emerged from the crowd to the podium, my eyes were soaked with rain, but my handkerchief restored my confidence. I was there with my fellow 2024 Batch ‘C’ Stream II corps members, who were exercising patience to receive the Certificate of the National Service (CNS).

I have been anticipating a glorious day like this, where my hard work meets fortune in public. I graduated from The Polytechnic, Ibadan, in 2023. I struggled for NYSC mobilisation for a whole year (2024) before I finally embarked on the mandatory service in January 2025.

I scouted and led an 18-passenger bus, full of Prospective Corps Members (then), from Ibadan, Oyo State, to Issele-Uku camp in Aniocha North, Delta State – a nine-hour trip. While in camp, I didn’t let the euphoria of being a corps member blind me; instead, I participated in major activities, including SDG training, quiz competitions, environmental sanitation duties, drama, and the cultural festival.

With the recommendation letter I received from camp, I joined the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Community Development Service group posted to Oshimili South Local Government Area (LGA). After three months of being an active member, I contested for the position of President, but I emerged as the Vice President of CDS due to low votes.

As the vice president, I led corps members to create awareness on the UN SDG goals within the Asaba local communities. Also, as a journalist and factchecker, I trained different corps members from CDS groups on Media Literacy and Factchecking.

I carried out my personal community development service project, titled TechAbility: Empowering Intellectual Disabled Children/Adults Through Technology, where I trained 20 people with special needs on a four-day Digital and Media training featuring computer publishing, smartphone operation and photography and fact-checking. This project was covered by the National Television Authority (NTA) and Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS).

Having performed exceptionally, my Place of Primary Assignment (PPA), The Pointer Newspaper, rewarded me with a letter of commendation as a means of gratitude for my service at the organisation.

Concluding my service year as an election AD-HOC staff. I was among 348 corps members trained by the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Asaba and deployed for the 2025 Anambra State Gubernatorial Election in November. I was the Presiding Officer (PO) with a team of four, including police officers.

Immediately after I got the State Award, I presented a magazine containing all my achievements in the national service to the State Coordinator. This one-year journey, which was filled with ups and downs, has boosted my leadership skills and personal growth, positioning me as a good example for other corps members who are passionate about making an impact in another region.