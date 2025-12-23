BN2025Epilogues: 2025 Was the Year Opportunities Met Kehinde Ajose in Unexpected Rooms

2025 was not a gentle year. It did not arrive with soft instructions or grant the comfort of predictability and doing business as usual. It did not negotiate. Instead, it demanded more of me creatively, mentally, and emotionally, and it refused to accept excuses disguised as caution.

If I had to define 2025 in one sentence, I would call it the year I deliberately pushed myself beyond familiarity and encountered the truest version of discipline I have ever known.

In many ways, 2025 felt like ten years compressed into one. I lived multiple seasons within twelve months of growth and pruning, acceleration and restraint, clarity and confrontation. Lessons that often take a decade to unfold arrived in rapid succession, forcing faster discernment, deeper emotional intelligence, and a level of maturity I could not postpone. There was no space to ease in and no allowance for delay. This year insisted on evolution, and I had no choice but to rise to the demand.

This was the year my work ethic became non-negotiable.

At the start of the year, I set a personal standard to contribute at least one article every month to BellaNaija. It was a private agreement with myself rooted in consistency. Month after month, I kept that promise. In some months, I went further and published two pieces. Each article required research and clarity of thought. Each deadline demanded discipline. That one decision redefined how I viewed my capacity and my relationship with consistency.

Creatively, 2025 stretched me further than any year before. Mentally, it tested my endurance. Emotionally, it required honesty and regulation. It was the year I learned again and again that growth is rarely loud, rarely glamorous, but always uncomfortable.

In the midst of that stretch, I published two books, Media Money and Stop Being The Best Kept Secret. They were distilled experiences born from years of observation, experimentation, mistakes, correction, and clarity earned the hard way. I launched Media Money virtually, a milestone that affirmed that ideas can travel beyond physical spaces. The work continues as I prepare the hard copy edition, committed to depth, excellence and longevity rather than speed.

Throughout the year, God showed up in ways that defied structure and strategy. Favour met me in unfamiliar rooms and unexpected places. Doors opened without lobbying. Opportunities surfaced without announcement. I experienced encounters that could only be described as divinely arranged, grace meeting preparation in strange places and at strange times. Looking back, I can say with certainty that effort alone did not carry me through this year.

2025 also became a year of clarity.

It forced me to redefine what truly matters. It redefined friendships and exposed misalignments I could no longer ignore. I learned painfully that sometimes not everyone deserves the same level of access. Some people belong in the VIP section of my life: trusted, aligned, present. Others belong in the regular section, cordial but distant. And then there were those I had to consciously care less about, explain myself less to and release emotionally. That discernment was not cruelty. It was maturity.

I became more intentional this year, especially with video content. I committed to posting at least three videos per week, pushing past perfectionism and fear of inconsistency. I allowed myself to experiment, to learn publicly, and to adjust in real time. I became more flexible and more receptive to feedback. Some of that content gained traction and trended on blogs, reinforcing a lesson I learned repeatedly in 2025 that clarity paired with consistency compounds.

My TikTok account grew from 700 followers to over 10,000. I adopted a clearer content framework, understanding audience behaviour, and respecting the discipline of platforms. That growth reinforced the principle that visibility is rarely accidental. It is engineered.

I also released a YouTube masterclass titled Mastering High Profile Interviews Without Sounding Like an Amateur. The project was born from years of sitting across influential figures and understanding that asking questions is both an art and a responsibility. It was a transfer of lived craft, how to prepare, how to listen, how to probe with respect, and how to hold space without intimidation.

Professionally, Visibility Solutions Media crossed a defining threshold. What once existed primarily as a vision and brand identity fully transitioned into Visibility Solutions Media Ltd. That shift from name to structure was both symbolic and operational. Our agency handled communications and media visibility for several events, executed more impactful campaigns, expanded its work scope, and attracted more referral clients.

One campaign, the Men for Women Campaign, stood out. It created space for men to publicly celebrate women who inspire them. That campaign reminded me that storytelling, when done intentionally, can shift narratives, not just amplify brands.

In personal development, I sharpened my public speaking skills, preaching in church on several occasions during the year. Speaking in that space required sincerity, grounding, and conviction. It demanded coherence between message and life. Each opportunity refined my confidence, strengthened my articulation and deepened my relationship with words spoken responsibly.

Along the way, 2025 taught me some of the hardest business lessons I have ever learned, lessons in patience, resilience, and emotional intelligence. I learned when to pause instead of react. When to persist instead of pivot prematurely. When silence was wisdom. And when courage was required. These lessons were not theoretical. They were earned in real time.

Through my contributions at The Punch, I interviewed high-profile Nigerians across entertainment, culture and media, including Bucci Franklin, Obesere, Lojay, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Efe Irele, Timi Agbaje, Juliana Olayode, Korede Bello, Diva Gold, and Kemz Mama, among others.

Looking back, 2025 aligns unmistakably with the rhythm of divine acceleration, a season where momentum replaced stagnation and effort met grace. The year mirrored the essence of Amos 9 verse 13, outcomes arriving swiftly, progress overlapping progress and blessings meeting obedience in rapid succession.

2025 did not make me perfect. But it made me prepared. Prepared for scale. Prepared for visibility. Prepared for responsibility.

As I look ahead to 2026, my focus is clear. I want to read more, be more intentional about trying new things, and deliberately build on what is already working. I stopped playing small with my gifts in 2025, honoured discipline over motivation, and understood fully that when purpose meets obedience, acceleration follows. The goal is to deepen, refine, and compound the progress already in motion.