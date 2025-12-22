BN2025Epilogues: Ashaolu Prevailer’s 2025 Started With Intense Struggle, But Starting a Business Turned Things Around

As I sit down to reflect on how 2025 has been, I am reminded of the profound lessons I’ve learned and the unyielding resilience that has defined my journey. At just 15 years old, I’ve faced challenges that have tested my spirit and pushed me to the brink of exhaustion.

This year was marked by periods of intense struggle, both physically and emotionally. A week-long illness left me bedridden, and for four arduous days, I couldn’t muster the strength to change out of the clothes that clung to my weary body. The cold seeped into my bones, and my feet felt like ice for three long days. It was a season of vulnerability, and I cried a lot, pouring out my heart to God in desperation.

The weight of financial struggles bore down on my family and me, leaving us feeling lost and uncertain about our future. There were months when it seemed like the darkness would consume us, but in the midst of the turmoil, I found solace in prayer and faith. And then, like a beacon of hope, God’s mercy broke through, lifting us out of the depths of our struggles and setting our feet on solid ground.

In the midst of these challenges, I made a bold decision to start my own business at the age of 15. I’m grateful for the leap of faith I took, as it’s been a journey of growth, learning and empowerment. My business is built around my passions, and I’m excited to share that I’m into Tote bags, self-care products, home essentials, and some other accessories like electric fans, influencer-led lights and more. My store is named Everythin’ by Tee, and while it’s been great, I still need a lot of support for my business to grow. The entrepreneurial journey has its challenges, but it has taught me valuable skills, discipline and the importance of perseverance. I’m proud of what I’ve achieved so far, and I’m excited to see what the future holds.

As I look back on the ups and downs of 2025, I’m reminded that even in the midst of turmoil, there is always hope. This year may have been a test of my resolve, but it has also been a catalyst for growth and a deeper understanding of myself and my place in the world. I’m grateful for the lessons learned, the strength gained, and I look forward to the opportunities that 2026 will bring.