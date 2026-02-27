“I Am Stronger Than I Realised”: Amal Umar on Playing Habiba in “The Herd” | #BNMeetTheStar

If you watched “The Herd,” you already know Habiba. And if you know Habiba, you know Amal Umar, because there was simply no separating the two. From the moment she appeared on screen, Amal had us locked in, unable to look away, unable to fully settle into any comfortable judgment about the woman she was playing.

Habiba is a survivor who became a kidnapper, a character that lives in the uncomfortable space between victim and perpetrator, and Amal played her with a specificity and emotional honesty that made the whole film land the way it did. Audiences talked about her. Critics talked about her. And now we got to talk to her.

Amal Umar is not a new face in Nigerian cinema. She has been carving out a space for herself across both Nollywood and Kannywood, positioning herself as a genuine bridge between two film industries. But “The Herd” announced something. It showed an actress ready to go to difficult places and stay there long enough to make you feel it.

We sat down with Amal to talk about finding humanity in darkness, what Daniel Etim Effiong‘s set was really like, what she thinks about Kannywood and Nollywood’s relationship, and what she is hungry for next. She is warm, considered, and very certain about where she is headed.

Here is our conversation with Amal Umar.

Hey Amal! It’s so good to have you chat with us. But before we dive into the work, how has 2026 been treating you so far? Are you feeling more rested or more ‘on the go’ than last year?

So far, 2026 has been busier than before for me. In a good way, though. It has been a year of back-to-back projects, creative meetings and preparation for roles that require a lot of emotional and physical commitment.

Since you’re always so ‘on the go’ as an actor, we have to wonder—if the cameras stopped rolling forever and you weren’t in this industry, what is that one alternate life career you think you’d be thriving in right now?

If I was not in the film industry today, I believe I would be thriving in the catering and beauty industry, particularly in professional catering and makeup artistry