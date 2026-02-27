Nollywood
“I Am Stronger Than I Realised”: Amal Umar on Playing Habiba in “The Herd” | #BNMeetTheStar
Amal Umar delivers one of Nigerian cinema’s most discussed performances as Habiba in The Herd and opens up about emotional honesty, finding strength in difficult roles, and her vision for bridging Kannywood and Nollywood.
If you watched “The Herd,” you already know Habiba. And if you know Habiba, you know Amal Umar, because there was simply no separating the two. From the moment she appeared on screen, Amal had us locked in, unable to look away, unable to fully settle into any comfortable judgment about the woman she was playing.
Habiba is a survivor who became a kidnapper, a character that lives in the uncomfortable space between victim and perpetrator, and Amal played her with a specificity and emotional honesty that made the whole film land the way it did. Audiences talked about her. Critics talked about her. And now we got to talk to her.
Amal Umar is not a new face in Nigerian cinema. She has been carving out a space for herself across both Nollywood and Kannywood, positioning herself as a genuine bridge between two film industries. But “The Herd” announced something. It showed an actress ready to go to difficult places and stay there long enough to make you feel it.
We sat down with Amal to talk about finding humanity in darkness, what Daniel Etim Effiong‘s set was really like, what she thinks about Kannywood and Nollywood’s relationship, and what she is hungry for next. She is warm, considered, and very certain about where she is headed.
Here is our conversation with Amal Umar.
Hey Amal! It’s so good to have you chat with us. But before we dive into the work, how has 2026 been treating you so far? Are you feeling more rested or more ‘on the go’ than last year?
So far, 2026 has been busier than before for me. In a good way, though. It has been a year of back-to-back projects, creative meetings and preparation for roles that require a lot of emotional and physical commitment.
Since you’re always so ‘on the go’ as an actor, we have to wonder—if the cameras stopped rolling forever and you weren’t in this industry, what is that one alternate life career you think you’d be thriving in right now?
If I was not in the film industry today, I believe I would be thriving in the catering and beauty industry, particularly in professional catering and makeup artistry
That sounds like a fascinating pivot! Thinking back to when you were younger, was acting always the ultimate plan for you?
Looking back at my early years, acting was not always my main career goal. I originally wanted to become a lawyer. However, destiny led me into acting, and over time I realised that this was where my true purpose and passion truly belonged.
It’s clear you were meant for the screen, but even with all the eyes on you, we’re sure there’s more to you than we see. What is a hidden talent you have that fans would be genuinely surprised to learn about?
Beyond what audiences see on screen, I have a few hidden talents that people might be surprised to learn about. I love cooking and can prepare a variety of delicious meals, I also enjoy baking, and I’m passionate about makeup artistry.
Speaking of surprises, your performance in The Herd was a massive conversation starter. It was so different from what we’ve seen from you. How did it feel seeing the audience react so strongly to a story that is quite heavy and gritty?
It was an emotionally demanding project, and everyone involved invested a lot of heart and effort into telling the story honestly and respectfully. Knowing that the film connected with people, moved them, and encouraged important conversations about difficult realities was deeply fulfilling for me as an actress. It reminded me why telling meaningful stories truly matters.
Your character, Habiba, really challenged the audience because she isn’t a typical villain—she’s a survivor who became a kidnapper. What was the most difficult part of finding the ‘humanity’ in someone forced to do such dark things?
Playing the role of Habiba was a unique experience for me. Honestly, I didn’t find it particularly challenging to find her humanity, because I always focus on understanding a character’s motivations and emotions. What made it interesting and a first for me was portraying a kidnapper. It was my first time stepping into such a dark and complex role, and it pushed me to explore a side of human behaviour I hadn’t acted before.
Playing someone in that high-stakes survival mode must leave a mark. What did being such a core part of The Herd teach you about your own strength as an actor that you didn’t know before?
It was both exciting and eye opening as an actress. Being part of “The Herd” taught me that I am stronger than I realised, both emotionally and professionally. The role pushed me out of my comfort zone and required a deeper level of emotional honesty and discipline than I had experienced before. It helped me discover a wider range within myself as an actress, especially in handling intense and sensitive scenes with responsibility and respect. Most importantly, it gave me confidence in my ability to take on complex roles and carry emotionally heavy stories.
The film felt very intimate despite the scale of the story. What was it like being directed by Daniel Etim Effiong?
Working under the direction of Daniel Etim Effiong was an incredible experience. He is one of the best directors I have had the pleasure of working with. He creates an environment where actors feel comfortable exploring their characters fully, while also guiding the story with clarity and vision. His approach made the set enjoyable, collaborative, and inspiring, which really helped me bring out my best performance in such an intense and intimate story.
You’ve become a bridge between two worlds. What was the most significant difference you noticed between the set of The Herd and your experiences filming in the North? Do you think we’re doing enough in terms of cross-collaboration between Kannywood and Nollywood right now?
From my experience, one of the major differences between working on “The Herd” and filming projects in Northern Nigeria lies in the scale and approach to production. In “The Herd,” the production was larger, with more technical resources, extensive planning, and a focus on cinematic storytelling that reaches a national and even international audience. In contrast, Northern Nigerian productions often work with smaller crews and budgets, which encourages creativity and adaptability on set. Both industries have their strengths, and being part of both has taught me a lot. I see myself as a bridge because I can bring the professionalism and scale of Nollywood together with the unique storytelling and cultural richness of Kannywood, helping to create more collaborative opportunities for both industries.
I think we are making progress in encouraging collaboration between Kannywood and Nollywood, but there is still a lot more that can be done. To strengthen the relationship, I believe both industries could focus on joint productions, shared training programmes, and exchange of technical expertise. Creating platforms where filmmakers, actors, and crew from both sides can collaborate more regularly would help raise the overall standard and foster mutual understanding. Ultimately, when we combine the creativity and cultural depth of Kannywood with the scale and reach of Nollywood. We can tell richer, more diverse stories that resonate with audiences everywhere.
With the bar officially set high after The Herd, what is next for Amal Umar? Is there a specific type of role or genre you’re just dying to tackle next?
I’m very excited about what’s next. I want to continue exploring roles that challenge me and allow me to grow as an actor, especially characters with depth and complexity. I’m particularly eager to venture into genres I haven’t done much before, such as psychological thrillers and socially-driven dramas. At the same time, I’m open to any story that is meaningful, impactful, and has the power to connect with audiences on a deeper level. My goal is always to keep pushing my craft while telling stories that matter.