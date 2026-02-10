See the Best 80s-Inspired Looks from Timini Egbuson’s Valentine’s Movie Premiere

For the premiere of his latest movie, “Love and New Notes,” Timini Egbuson set the tone with a theme that had everyone reaching into the archives: 80s fashion—classic, bold and stylish. And guess who came through in their fashionable glory? The cast and celebrities from across the entertainment industry, all dressed to deliver nostalgia with a modern twist.

Timini himself led the charge in a golden mustard suit that felt like it walked straight out of a classic 80s film. The double-breasted blazer and wide-leg trousers were impeccably tailored, paired with a burgundy patterned shirt for contrast. Rose-tinted sunglasses completed the ensemble, giving it that retro-cool edge the era is known for. It was sharp, confident, and a perfect example of how to anchor a theme night.

Omowunmi Dada took the brief and ran with it in a chartreuse yellow suit. She styled the blazer open over a vibrant printed blouse featuring splashes of pink, orange, and turquoise—very much in keeping with the bold prints the 80s loved. Multiple gold bangles stacked on her wrist, statement rings, added to the glamour, whilst her pink pointed-toe heels and voluminous curls added extra personality. Her sunglasses were the cherry on top of what can only be described as a love letter to 80s style.

Then there was Chimezie Imo, who took a more restrained route but still stayed true to the theme. He stepped out in a charcoal grey double-breasted suit, lifted by a rust-orange shirt that added warmth and depth. A subtle lapel pin, dark sunglasses and classic black shoes kept things sharp and intentional.

From confident suits to expressive prints, the “Love and New Notes” premiere showed just how fun a decade-inspired dress code can be when everyone commits.

See our favourite looks from the premiere below.

Timini Egbuson

Omowunmi Dada

Chimezie Imo

Akin Faminu

Funke Akindele

Kolapo Omotosho

Nelson Enwerem