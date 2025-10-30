Martell’s Swift Diaries: Tubo on Her Journey from Finance to Fashion

“I have the hunger and the drive to do common things uncommonly well.” – Tubo, Swift Diaries

In an industry that thrives on trends, Sandrah Tubobereni, popularly known as Tubo, has built her name on timelessness. The creative designer, known for her fearless approach to fashion and femininity, has become one of Africa’s most captivating creative voices, turning daring ideas into couture that celebrates body positivity, boldness, and the art of imperfection.

In her episode of Martell’s Swift Diaries, she opens up about the audacity it took to leave behind a promising finance career, follow her creative dreams, and building one of Nigeria’s most admired fashion houses, TUBO

Raised in Fashion, Schooled in Finance

“I didn’t just stumble into fashion, I was raised in it. From my mother’s studio to my teenage years, I wasn’t just watching; I was becoming.” — Tubo

Tubo’s story begins in her mother’s factory; a world of humming sewing machines, fabric rolls, and quiet lessons in craftsmanship. It was there she learned that creativity isn’t enough but mastery requires discipline, structure, and resilience.

These lessons shaped her decisions years later when she left home to study Finance at Coventry University in London. Even then, she couldn’t resist being in the fashion world. She volunteered at London Fashion Week and EcoLUX Fashion shows in London, gathering perspective beyond borders.

Tubo’s Audacious Move

When Tubo graduated with first-class honors in Finance, it was expected that she’d build a career in finance, and for a while, she did. The path was stable, respectable, and predictable.

But audacity doesn’t thrive in comfort.

Just when her career in finance began to blossom, Tubo did the unexpected and walked away. She left London, the security, and the certainty behind, and returned to Lagos to start again as a fashion assistant.

“Who trades a first-class degree in global financial services in London for a fashion assistant role in Nigeria? Only someone passionate enough to create their own path.” – Tubo

That defining decision is what Martell’s Swift Diaries captures so powerfully. It wasn’t rebellion; it was clarity.

Starting TUBO

Once Tubo embraced fashion fully, her instinct became her compass. Her designs spoke of authenticity, structured silhouettes, fluid fabrics, and unapologetic femininity. Each collection reflected her belief that fashion could be both art and empowerment.

“Fashion was never just about clothes for me. It’s about identity, storytelling, making a statement without saying a word.” — Tubo

From that conviction, TUBO was born, a brand reimagining traditional African silhouettes with modern artistry. The fashion world took notice, and soon, TUBO’s designs became symbols of elegance, power, and pride.

The Impact Suit: A Viral Moment

No design embodies Tubo’s spirit more than The Impact Suit, a piece that started off as a daring experiment and turned into one of Nigeria’s most iconic fashion statements. The bold, corset-layered ensemble took the internet by storm, redefining modern African couture and proving that imperfection, when driven by authenticity, can be iconic.

“The Impact Suit was birthed by trusting my instincts. Nothing prepared me for the reaction it sparked; it defied expectations, and that’s proof that imperfection can be powerful.” — Tubo,

When Tiwa Savage wore it, the suit went viral, earning global attention. Yet for Tubo, the real impact wasn’t in the fame; it was in what the design represented: freedom, fearlessness, and feminine power.

That’s the kind of audacity Martell celebrates; the courage to lead with instinct and mastery.

Building a Legacy

True to the spirit of the Swift Ones, Tubo’s audacity extends beyond design. Through her annual Impact Day, she has mentored and trained over 600 young creatives in business, branding, and fashion design.

“Now, I don’t just create fashion, I inspire. Real success isn’t about what you make; it’s about who you bring along.”-Tubo

Why Swift Diaries Matters

Tubo’s journey is one chapter of Martell’s Swift Diaries: a four-part series spotlighting four remarkable Nigerians who dare to create their own path. Alongside Timini Egbuson, Young Jonn, and Chef Eros, Tubo represents the essence of Martell’s creed: Audacity, refined through mastery, is what turns vision into legacy.

By spotlighting Tubo’s journey, Swift Diaries reminds us that greatness isn’t about following the pattern. It’s about cutting your own cloth and wearing it proudly.

Watch Tubo’s Swift Diaries episode on Martell Nigeria’s YouTube channel. Airing on MTV Base, and BET on the 5th of November, 2025. Follow @MartellNigeria on social media using the hashtags #MartellSwiftOnes and #BeTheStandoutSwift.

About Martell

Founded in 1715 by Jean Martell, Maison Martell is one of the world’s oldest and leading international prestige cognac houses. The brand’s three-century legacy is built on a foundation of audacity, craftsmanship, and a deep appreciation for cultural connection. In Nigeria, Martell has been a prominent player since 2012, operating under Pernod Ricard Nigeria to create premium experiences that bring people together. With a strong presence in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, Martell continues to share its exceptional savoir-faire and celebrated spirits with connoisseurs across the country.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in the wine and spirits industry. Since its incorporation in 2012, the company has established a strong presence in the Nigerian market with a diverse portfolio of premium international brands, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Martell Cognac, and Absolut Vodka. Rooted in the Group’s philosophy of “Convivialité,” Pernod Ricard Nigeria is committed to creating genuine human connections and shared experiences, while also championing responsible drinking and sustainability.

