Connect with us

News

BellaNaija's Omotunde Takes Cape Town: Excited for AWIEF 2025

Events News Promotions

A Night Before the Race: Glenfiddich and Aston Martin F1 Celebrate Speed, Style, and Craft in Lagos

Events News Promotions

International Day Of Care: How GHS is Redefining Care Work as an Economic Engine for Women in Nigeria

Events News

Opinion From Fire to Function: How African Innovators Are Turning AI Into the New Language of Global Development

Events News Promotions

KONGA103.7FM Leads Conversations on Innovation and SME Growth at AFRICAST

Events News Promotions

Top Nollywood Stars Sola Sobowale, Tola Odunsi & Stan Nze to Join Historic GUBA Awards in Barbados

Events News Promotions

BBNaija Finalists Visit Exclusive Smile Clinic and Phoenix Derma Aesthetic Center in Collaboration with Colgate and MultiChoice

Events News Promotions

Nigerian-American artist Uzo Njoku launches exclusive fabric granting access to her Lagos exhibition

Cuisine Culture Events News Promotions

Knorr and Rachael Okonkwo Celebrate South Eastern Heritage at the August Meeting and Ofala Festival

Events News Promotions

Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) Opens Next Week in Cape Town for 2025 Conference

News

BellaNaija’s Omotunde Takes Cape Town: Excited for AWIEF 2025

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Hello from Cape Town!

I’m so excited to be here! My very first time in this breathtaking city.   In just a short time, I’ve already fallen in love with Cape Town’s vibrant energy, stunning landscapes, and the perfect blend of city life with nature.   From the majestic Table Mountain as you enter the central part of Capetown, this city feels like a place where every corner has a story to tell.   I hope I get the chance to explore more in the days ahead!

But beyond the beauty of Cape Town, the real reason I’m here is even more thrilling, AWIEF 2025!   For those who might not know, AWIEF: The African Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum, is a remarkable platform bringing together women innovators, entrepreneurs, and change-makers from across Africa.   This conference and exhibition is all about celebrating women who are shaping the future, sharing knowledge, and creating impactful networks.

From inspiring keynote sessions to interactive panels and exhibitions showcasing some of Africa’s most exciting ventures, there’s so much to look forward to. I’m especially eager to connect with brilliant minds, hear powerful stories, and gain insights.

Even in just my first day in the city, I can already feel the energy and excitement of being part of something so dynamic. It’s not just about attending sessions, it’s about being present in a space that celebrates creativity, ambition, and collaboration. And let me tell you, there’s nothing like that feeling of being surrounded by so many passioxanate, driven women from all over the continent!

I’ll be sharing updates and highlights from AWIEF as the conference unfolds, but for now, I’m soaking in the sights, the sounds, and the incredible vibe of Cape Town.

Here’s to an exciting few days ahead filled with learning, networking, and inspiration!

Stay tuned for more from my Cape Town adventure and AWIEF 2025.   See all highlights on #BNTravels #BNInSA

Related Topics:
css.php