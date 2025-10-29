BellaNaija’s Omotunde Takes Cape Town: Excited for AWIEF 2025

Hello from Cape Town!

I’m so excited to be here! My very first time in this breathtaking city. In just a short time, I’ve already fallen in love with Cape Town’s vibrant energy, stunning landscapes, and the perfect blend of city life with nature. From the majestic Table Mountain as you enter the central part of Capetown, this city feels like a place where every corner has a story to tell. I hope I get the chance to explore more in the days ahead!

But beyond the beauty of Cape Town, the real reason I’m here is even more thrilling, AWIEF 2025! For those who might not know, AWIEF: The African Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum, is a remarkable platform bringing together women innovators, entrepreneurs, and change-makers from across Africa. This conference and exhibition is all about celebrating women who are shaping the future, sharing knowledge, and creating impactful networks.

From inspiring keynote sessions to interactive panels and exhibitions showcasing some of Africa’s most exciting ventures, there’s so much to look forward to. I’m especially eager to connect with brilliant minds, hear powerful stories, and gain insights.

Even in just my first day in the city, I can already feel the energy and excitement of being part of something so dynamic. It’s not just about attending sessions, it’s about being present in a space that celebrates creativity, ambition, and collaboration. And let me tell you, there’s nothing like that feeling of being surrounded by so many passioxanate, driven women from all over the continent!

I’ll be sharing updates and highlights from AWIEF as the conference unfolds, but for now, I’m soaking in the sights, the sounds, and the incredible vibe of Cape Town.

Here’s to an exciting few days ahead filled with learning, networking, and inspiration!

Stay tuned for more from my Cape Town adventure and AWIEF 2025. See all highlights on #BNTravels #BNInSA