A Night Before the Race: Glenfiddich and Aston Martin F1 Celebrate Speed, Style, and Craft in Lagos

On the eve of the Singapore Grand Prix, Lagos stepped into the global spotlight with an evening that celebrated craftsmanship, performance, and innovation. Glenfiddich, in collaboration with the Aston Martin Formula One™ Team, hosted A Night Before the Race; an immersive experience that brought together whisky artistry and performance engineering inside Gamma Records in Ikoyi.

The event, themed “The Night of Precision: Club 1959,” paid homage to a shared heritage. The year 1959 marked Aston Martin’s debut in Formula 1 and a defining chapter in Glenfiddich’s long-standing pursuit of mastery. The night explored how two distinct legacies could meet through a common language of precision, control, and creativity.

“This collaboration celebrates mastery in every form; engineering, music, design, and whisky,” said Eddie Madaki, Meta Luxe Manager for William Grant & Sons in Nigeria.

Inside Gamma Records, the atmosphere was bathed in warm amber light and racing-inspired visuals. Every detail reflected an attention to craft, the kind that links the world of high-speed engineering with that of fine whisky. A curated fine-dining experience paired each course with Glenfiddich’s aged expressions, including the newly introduced 16-Year-Old Single Malt, which became a quiet centerpiece of the evening.

Madaki unveiled the limited-edition 16-Year-Old, sharing the story behind its creation, a commemorative release inspired by an ultra-rare 1959 cask. The tasting captured the essence of the night: innovation guided by tradition, and progress grounded in heritage.

Music defined the flow of the evening. Sets by DJ Flo, DJ Casper Sandra, DJ Baggio, and Jinseoul guided guests through shifting moods , from slow, sophisticated rhythms to energetic, dance-ready beats. Acrobatic performers added motion and elegance, mirroring the precision of a Formula 1 race. The highlight came when Afrobeats star Runtown took the stage, his performance uniting sound, speed, and spectacle in one seamless expression of energy.

“It felt like being inside a Formula 1 engine; precision everywhere, but with Lagos soul,” one guest remarked after the show.

Familiar faces filled the venue, including Peruzzi, Fave, Ifeanyi Nwune, Larry Gaaga, Cross Nwachukwu, Frodd, Clarence Peters, and Chef Obeh. Their presence reflected Lagos’s creative pulse; a blend of artistry, innovation, and individuality that continues to define the city’s modern luxury culture.

Beyond the glamour, the evening also carried a message of balance. In line with Glenfiddich’s advocacy for mindful enjoyment, guests were encouraged to embrace the “Spirit of Control,” a reminder that true mastery is as much about restraint as it is about creation.

In the end, A Night Before the Race was more than a prelude to Formula 1. It was a Lagos story; one where craftsmanship met creativity, and where two global brands found common ground through precision, artistry, and shared pursuit of excellence. In a city that thrives on rhythm and reinvention, it became a quiet reminder of what it truly means to build and celebrate mastery.

