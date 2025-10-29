International Day Of Care: How GHS is Redefining Care Work as an Economic Engine for Women in Nigeria

As the world marks the International Day of Care and Support on October 29, experts and advocates in Nigeria are reigniting the conversation around one of the most overlooked drivers of the nation’s economy care work.

At the recently held GHS Media Parley hosted by Global Health Strategies (GHS) in partnership with That Good Media, thought leaders, media professionals, and women’s rights advocates gathered to discuss the theme “Centering Care: Unlocking Women’s Economic Power in Nigeria.” The discussion underscored the pressing truth that care work is the invisible engine keeping households, communities, and the economy running, yet it remains largely undervalued and unrecognized.

Care Work: The Hidden Potential for Nigeria’s Economy

Opening the conversation, Adeola Alli, a multi-licensed pharmacist and Founder of OneHealth, painted a vivid picture of Nigeria’s current care reality. She revealed that nearly 70% of care work, from caring for children to tending to the sick and elderly, goes unpaid, and the majority of this labour is performed by women.

“The global care economy could add 11 trillion dollars annually to the GDP if properly valued. Imagine what that could mean for Nigeria if we recognize caregiving as real work,” she said.



Adeola stressed that failing to structure and invest in the care economy not only limits women’s financial independence but also stunts national growth. Her call to action was clear:

“We must build an economy where care is capital and every act of healing becomes a driver of wealth.”

Professionalizing Care Work in Nigeria



Adding to the conversation, Amara Agbim, Founder of The Nanny Academy, emphasized the urgent need to professionalize care work in Nigeria.

Through the Nanny Academy, Amara has trained and certified a growing network of domestic and care workers, creating pathways to formal employment and dignity in a sector long dismissed as “unskilled.”

“Paid care work is essential but suffers from systemic undervaluation. Care workers today are often undocumented, underpaid, and subjected to excessive hours without contracts, social protection, or rest,” she explained.

Amara highlighted that structured training, fair pay, and legal recognition are critical to elevating care and support work from informal labour to a respected profession, one that contributes visibly to the economy.

The Legal Gap and Need for National Policy



Speaking from a policy standpoint, Crystal Ikanih-Musa, an International Lawyer and Global Policy Expert, pointed out that Nigeria lacks a comprehensive national law addressing care work. She called for legislation that protects caregivers’ rights, sets fair labour standards, and integrates care into national economic planning.

“Without comprehensive, evidence-based laws that legitimize care jobs, the needs of women, children, the elderly, and people with disabilities will remain invisible,” she said.

Her remarks echoed a broader truth; that care is not merely a private or domestic issue but a national economic priority.

Balancing Paid Work and Care: Women at the Crossroads



From the workplace perspective, Ivie Temitayo-Ibitoye, a Senior Human Resources Professional, spoke candidly about the realities women face in trying to balance professional aspirations with care responsibilities.

“Care is work in itself and should be treated as such. It’s not a privilege people use to escape responsibilities, it’s a performance enabler, not a distraction,” she said.

She further emphasized the need to challenge the stigma that makes working women feel guilty for seeking help with childcare and domestic duties, affirming that delegation is both valid and necessary.

“We need to design more inclusive structures that enable women to succeed in both spaces — their private homes and workplaces,” she added.

Media as a Catalyst for Change



Rounding off the conversation, Toyosi Etim-Effiong, Founder and CEO of That Good Media, who also moderated the parley, reminded the audience of the critical role media plays in shifting public perception and influencing policy.

“The media has a huge role to play in shifting the narrative. The stories we tell shape society. If we keep raising awareness about the need to recognize and invest in the care industry, policymakers and decision makers will have no choice but to listen,” she said.

Centering Care for a Stronger Future

The GHS Media Parley served as both a call to action and a moment of reflection on how the Nigerian society values care. As Nigeria joins the world to mark the International Day of Care, the message from the experts remains clear: when we invest in care, we invest in women and when we invest in women, we build stronger economies.



About Global Health Strategies (GHS)

Global Health Strategies (GHS) is a communication and advocacy agency that leverages partnerships to drive enduring change. With regional offices globally, GHS possesses a deep understanding of local contexts and extensive networks to facilitate impactful initiatives. Its strategic approach fosters collaboration with key stakeholders for effective health interventions.

