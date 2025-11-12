Martell’s Swift Diaries: Young Jonn Shares the Story behind His Evolution from ‘Wicked Producer’ to Afropop Singer.

In the history of Afrobeats, few transformations have felt as deliberate, and as audacious as Young Jonn’s. Known for years as the brilliant producer behind some of the continent’s defining hits, he already held a place in modern Afropop history. Yet, at the height of his success as “The Wicked Producer,” he stepped away to find his own voice.

For Young Jonn, evolution into being a vocal artist wasn’t a pivot, it was purpose. The daring spirit of reinvention that defines a Swift One.

The Choir Boy with Big Dreams

Born John Saviours Udomboso, Young Jonn first found melody in his hometown church choir in Ibadan. His first musical role model was his mother, whose grace, discipline and mastery of the guitar and the violin shaped his early curiosity and conviction for music.

Surrounded by melodies at home and inspired by global stars like P-Square and Eminem, Young Jonn honed his passion for music quietly, making beats after school, experimenting and learning.

After secondary school, his mother pushed for him to go to university but Young Jonn knew music was his calling. He had to find a balance that allowed him to honor his mother’s wish as well as his dreams, so he studied through distance learning and moved to Lagos to pursue music.

“Mumsy, like all African parents, was very worried about the music and wanted me to just get a degree first to be on the safe side. But I wasn’t built for safe — I was built for stardom.” – Young Jonn, Swift Diaries

The Defining Moment

In Lagos, Young Jonn started off as what the industry calls a “studio rat”. As an eager young creative, he ran errands, watched sessions, and jumped on the equipment only when others weren’t looking. But in those quiet moments, he was learning, preparing and growing.

One day, Olamide, the popular rapper, walked into the studio. The producer he came to see wasn’t available, so the question fell to Young Jonn: “Can you make a beat?”

At the time Young Jonn was still earning his stripes but he said yes. Not because he was ready, but because he believed he could rise to the moment. That moment opened the door to a creative partnership with Olamide, and they created the smash hit “Story for the Gods”, the track that put Young Jonn on the map. Soon, his signature tag , “Young Jonn, The Wicked Producer” became the signal that a hit had been created.

“Story for the Gods’ wasn’t just a banger — it was my arrival. And once the industry listened, they couldn’t stop.” – Young Jonn, Swift Diaries

The Loss That Changed Everything

At the height of his career, when the fame, success, and recognition were coming in, life took an unexpected turn. In 2017, Young Jonn lost his mother, the woman who had always been his biggest supporter and inspiration.

All the noise faded. He had lost a part of himself and suddenly struggled to connect with his craft. The beats felt hollow and unable to fill the void he felt inside.

In his grief he found clarity, producing wasn’t enough anymore. He now had his own story to tell and emotions he needed to voice. It was then he made the bold decision to step out from behind the console and become a vocal artist.

Reinvention: From Producer to Artist

With no formal training, no vocal coach, just dedication and belief, he began the journey from producer to performer. It was unfamiliar terrain and many questioned the move. But every evolution invites doubt before recognition.

“Singing wasn’t just a shift; it was survival. A new sound, a new expression — one I had to teach myself from scratch. Some people said, ‘Stick to producing.’ But I kept going. Learned. Evolved. Created something that was truly mine.” – Young Jonn, Swift Diaries

Today, he’s topping charts with hits like Dada, Xtra Cool, Aquafina, and Big Big Things. The same star quality that made him “The Wicked Producer” fuels him as one of Afropop’s most versatile artists.

Why Swift Diaries Matters

The Swift Diaries series celebrates individuals who defy and challenge convention, stay true to their authenticity and forge new paths for themselves. Young Jonn’s story joins that of Chef Eros, Timini Egbuson, and Tubo — visionaries who refused limitation and chose reinvention over predictability.

Together, they are The Swift Ones, who embody Martell’s belief that: Audacity shapes Legacy.

Don’t Just Read About It — Watch It

: https://youtu.be/ HIFXIXt4ecQ

Watch Young Jonn’s full episode exclusively on Martell Nigeria’ official YouTube channel. Airing on MTV Base & BET on November. Follow the journey on social media @MartellNigeria, using the hashtags #MartellSwiftOnes and #BeTheStandoutSwift.

About Martell

Founded in 1715 by Jean Martell, Maison Martell is one of the world’s oldest and leading international prestige cognac houses. The brand’s three-century legacy is built on a foundation of audacity, craftsmanship, and a deep appreciation for cultural connection. In Nigeria, Martell has been a prominent player since 2012, operating under Pernod Ricard Nigeria to create premium experiences that bring people together. With a strong presence in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, Martell continues to share its exceptional savoir-faire and celebrated spirits with connoisseurs across the country.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in the wine and spirits industry. Since its incorporation in 2012, the company has established a strong presence in the Nigerian market with a diverse portfolio of premium international brands, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Martell Cognac, and Absolut Vodka. Rooted in the Group’s philosophy of “Convivialité,” Pernod Ricard Nigeria is committed to creating genuine human connections and shared experiences, while also championing responsible drinking and sustainability.

Sponsored Content