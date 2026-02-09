Haiti Makes Winter Olympics History in Hand-Painted Uniforms That Celebrate Caribbean Heritage

When you think of the Winter Olympics, Haiti probably isn’t the first country that springs to mind. But the Caribbean nation has just made its debut at Milano Cortina 2026, and they’ve arrived with uniforms so stunning, so unapologetically bold, that the entire world has stopped scrolling to take notice.

And whilst the delegation consists of just two athletes, skiers Richi Viano and Stevenson Savart, their presence is being felt far beyond the slopes.

Forget the usual sea of navy blues and safe blacks typically seen on the slopes. Haiti’s Olympic team has shown up in a riot of colour—lush greens, brilliant blues, and fiery reds that pay tribute to their heritage whilst making a statement on the snow-covered mountains of Italy.

The mastermind behind these gorgeous pieces is Stella Novarino of the label Stella Jean, who, working alongside former ski champion Pietro Vitalini, drew inspiration from the visionary Haitian artist Edouard Duval–Carrié. Every single uniform is hand-painted—the only ones of their kind at the Olympics.

But there is a story hidden in the paint. The original designs featured the revolutionary leader Toussaint Louverture, but after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) flagged the portrait as “too political,” Jean and her team of artisans had to pivot. They painted over the figure, leaving behind a riderless red horse galloping through a lush, tropical landscape.

The results are breathtaking. For the female athlete, the uniform is where high fashion meets the frost. The top is a structured green athletic jacket, but the bottom is a voluminous, tiered skirt. A bright blue middle section gives way to that hand-painted scene of vivid foliage and the galloping red horse. Completing the look is a traditional Haitian tignon (headwrap) and gold hoop earrings. The male athlete’s uniform takes a classic ski jacket and trousers and transforms them with those same botanical and equestrian motifs, creating a look that’s both functional and beautiful.

This debut means more than medals. As Haiti’s ambassador to Italy, Gandy Thomas, noted, being present is a choice. “We may not be a winter nation, but we are a nation that refuses to be confined by expectation,” he said. “Absence is the most dangerous form of erasure. And we choose to be present.”

Stella Jean put it best: “Haiti debuts at the Winter Olympics with what no crises can ever take from her: art. Creative powers. She steps onto the world stage of equal footing, with all nations — for in this arena, she is not subordinate to GDP.”

