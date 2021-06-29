It’s a Nigerian-Haitian Love Story! Yinka & Maryo’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

There are so many things to love about love and every new day, there’s a new reason why love remains the most beautiful thing to ever exist! Today, Yinka and Maryo are giving us the love bug and of course, we’re totally here for it.

The Nigerian beauty, Yinka met her Haitian prince charming at a job interview. A friendly and warm welcome from Maryo helped ease Yinka in and she aced the interview. Then came a 3- week training with the same Haitian gentleman and a friendship was born which later led to something much more! You’ll get to know how the journey progressed as Yinka gives us the full story. Also, Maryo lets us into how he popped the big question and we can’t help but drool at the beauty of their romance. Keep scrolling to enjoy all the love chemistry that Yinka and Maryo are serving us on a premium platter. 🤭

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and full love story below.

How We Met

By The Bride, Yinka

In April 2014, I interviewed at an outsourced telecom company in Rockville, Maryland. As I sat in the lobby waiting to be called in for an interview, there came a dapper Haitian-American man wearing a gray bespoke suit; a pastel pink pocket square; and a large smile. In passing, the confident gentleman stopped in his tracks, extended his right hand, and said: “Welcome! My name is Maryo, what’s your name?” Being received with so much warmth, I aced the interview and impressed the Owner and the Assistant Manager.

The conversation went so well that I was offered the position the day after. Now working in Rockville, I inevitably crossed paths with my co-worker Maryo but little did I know, Maryo would be the Lead Account Executive responsible for conducting my third week of training. As I learned from his coaching, and shadowed his conversations with customers, our mutual respect quickly sprouted into deep admiration. The odds of our meeting can only be the work of the Holy Spirit. Maryo, having moved to Maryland over a year prior, was known to jokingly say: “I’m moving to DC to find my Afrocentric queen”. What was once a humorous fantasy became true. So as I shine, Maryo is inescapably soaked in my vibrant energy. 🤭

The proposal story,

by Groom, Maryo:

On June 29th, 2019, Yinka and her family travelled 8 hours north to a small town in Massachusetts to celebrate my mother’s birthday. Through this small town flows the Nashua River where you can find Yinka’s favourite park called the Wachusett Reservoir. Near the body of water hides this picturesque park where we have visited several times in the past, being nature lovers. This park is Yinka’s favourite hidden gem in Central Massachusetts because of fresh air, clean water, nature photographers, painters, and friendly hikers. However that day, this visit was for an entirely different reason.

n.

The Plan:

Days before my mom’s birthday celebration, I had cleverly gathered both sides of the family to wait for Yinka at the center of the park. At the centre of the Wachusett Reservoir park, there’s a fountain surrounded by oak and maple trees – which draws in the perfect spot to gather both families. I had each family member holding a red rose and patiently waited behind each tree for Yinka’s arrival.

The Proposal:

I convinced Yinka to enjoy a light stroll toward the edge of the water where the shooting fountain is reflecting a rainbow. As Yinka approaches the spraying water, her youngest sister – previously hidden behind a surrounded tree – slowly walks towards Yinka with a single rose.

Confused, Yinka nervously grabs the rose, completely unaware that each family member was hidden behind an oak tree waiting their turn. Seconds later, another sister approaches her with another flower and hands it to Yinka. Shortly thereafter, another sister appears, then her mother, then my brothers, then my mom, etc.

As each loved one gave Yinka a rose, they whisper kind words like: “Congratulations!”, “God bless you!”, “I’m so happy for you”, “welcome to our family”, “Thank you for catering to my son” and etc. Before long, Yinka had a dozen roses clutched in her hand. She blushingly thanks everyone and gleefully turns towards me to tell me how sweet of a gesture this was…

Only to discover that I was nowhere to be found. Confused, Yinka turns around and sees me already kneeling and extending out the ring of her dreams, a massive emerald-cut diamond ring! Both families explode with joy as Yinka hears the words: “Let’s unite our family together. Yinka, will you be my wife?”

Credits

Bride: @yinkaoladiran

Groom: @maryomotivation

Planner: @ftkkonnect @webbyftk

Photography: @judahavenue