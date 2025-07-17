Connect with us

Jay Ellis Dancing His Way Into Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel Is the Fun You Need to See Today

Jay Ellis danced and vibed through Jennifer Hudson’s spirit tunnel, later sharing how he trained in martial arts for his new film, Freaky Tales.
Photo Credit: Jay Ellis/Instagram

Jay Ellis knows how to make an entrance, and he proved it when he stepped into the famous Spirit Tunnel on The Jennifer Hudson Show. The video opens with Jay emerging from behind a bold purple curtain and immediately breaking into some high-energy dance moves. With a big smile on his face and a rhythm that was impossible to ignore, he had everyone in the hallway clapping, cheering, and moving along with him.

The Spirit Tunnel, lined with excited fans and show staff, came alive as the crowd chanted, “Who that is? Jay Ellis! Walking down the hall!” and he played right into the fun, responding with “That’s me”, “Say what?”, “I can’t hear you”, and “I’m here”. The energy was infectious, and the way the audience mirrored some of his moves made the moment even more electric.

When Jay finally sat down with Jennifer Hudson, the good vibes continued. He shared stories about his upcoming film “Freaky Tales,” revealing that he had to train in up to seven different martial arts for the role. He even laughed about teaching Jennifer a few kicks right there on the show.

