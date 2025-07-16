Connect with us

Osas Ighodaro Wore a Dress That Looks Like a Painting & We're Obsessed

Meet Bogolo Joy Kenewendo: Botswana’s Trailblazing Minister Shaping Trade, Energy & Africa’s Future

Bryan Arenales & Amaya Espinal Are the Winners of Love Island USA Season 7!

Mo Abudu Wore the Perfect Cultural-Inspired Dress to Host Sadiq Khan at Lagos Canvas

These Post-Birthday Photos of Chlöe Bailey Are Giving Major Fashion Inspiration

Lupita Nyong’o Opens Up About Fibroids & Launches Research Grant to Push for Better Women’s Health

Ayo Edebiri & Uzo Aduba Bag 2025 Emmy Nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

It’s “World Tola Odunsi Day” & Enado Odunsi’s Birthday Shoutout to Her Husband Is the Cutest Thing Online

Nicole Chikwe Celebrates Her Dad Jerry Chukwueke as He Graduates from Lagos Business School

Kiekie’s Tuxedo-and-Ball-Gown Look is the Modern Take on Black-Tie Glam We Love

Osas Ighodaro is making a case for fearless colour in this painterly, high-fashion look.
4 hours ago

Have you seen Osas Ighodaro’s latest photos? They’re nothing short of extraordinary – a celebration of bold colours and high-fashion glamour. She’s draped in a floor-length dress that feels like a painting brought to life, splashed with hot pinks, deep purples, bright blues, sunny oranges and soft gold.

The off-the-shoulder cut frames her neckline beautifully, while the ruched, body-skimming fit flows into a sweeping skirt that adds a soft, graceful finish. She keeps the accessories simple, a gold choker necklace and minimal jewellery, letting the colours do all the talking. Her honey-highlighted locs echo the warm tones of the dress, and nude platform sandals add just the right amount of height.

Osas knows how to serve a look, and this one is pure art on fabric.

