Osas Ighodaro Wore a Dress That Looks Like a Painting & We’re Obsessed

Have you seen Osas Ighodaro’s latest photos? They’re nothing short of extraordinary – a celebration of bold colours and high-fashion glamour. She’s draped in a floor-length dress that feels like a painting brought to life, splashed with hot pinks, deep purples, bright blues, sunny oranges and soft gold.

The off-the-shoulder cut frames her neckline beautifully, while the ruched, body-skimming fit flows into a sweeping skirt that adds a soft, graceful finish. She keeps the accessories simple, a gold choker necklace and minimal jewellery, letting the colours do all the talking. Her honey-highlighted locs echo the warm tones of the dress, and nude platform sandals add just the right amount of height.

Osas knows how to serve a look, and this one is pure art on fabric.

See more photos below