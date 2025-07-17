Beyoncé Brings Out Jay-Z for a Sweet Kiss & Surprise Performance at Her Atlanta Cowboy Carter Finale

Beyoncé wrapped up the final night of her Cowboy Carter tour in Atlanta with a moment fans won’t be forgetting anytime soon, a surprise appearance from her husband, Jay–Z.

During the third night at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the crowd erupted when Beyoncé said, “Give it up for my man, Jay-Z,” as he walked on stage to join her for “Crazy in Love.” The couple looked completely in sync, with Beyoncé smiling as Jay-Z rapped his verse. She later walked over to him, kissed him, and left him to continue with “Public Service Announcement.”

This wasn’t just a sweet moment for the Atlanta crowd, it was a rare one. Jay-Z hasn’t performed live with Beyoncé in the U.S. in years, and this marked his second surprise appearance on the Cowboy Carter tour after joining her in Paris last month. He also switched things up on stage, changing his “N**s in Paris” lyric from “Might let you meet Ye, Chi-Town’s hero” to “Might let you meet Bey, H-Town’s hero” – a clear nod to Beyoncé’s Houston roots.

Beyoncé looked striking in a black leather jacket covered in star-shaped studs, with long fringe along the sleeves that moved beautifully as she performed. Underneath, she wore a crystal-embellished bodysuit, paired with a studded black baseball cap, fishnet tights, tall black boots and a bold choker. Her hair, styled in long waves, flowed as she moved across the stage. Jay-Z kept things simple and sharp in a dark outfit, locs and sunglasses, giving the moment a relaxed, cool vibe.

Before taking the stage with her husband, Beyoncé thanked Atlanta for “giving me some of the best shows of my life,” calling the audience the “loudest crowd.” It was a fitting way to close her run in the city – with four back-to-back shows, a stadium full of fans singing every lyric, and a guest appearance from the man she’s been “Crazy in Love” with for over 20 years.

Catch their photos below and more of what she wore for the final Cowboy Carter show in Atlanta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)