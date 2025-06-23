Beyoncé & Jay-Z Set Paris Ablaze With Love, Legacy and Silver Sparkle at Cowboy Carter Finale

Connect with us

Jay-Z popped up in Paris for Beyoncé’s final Cowboy Carter show, and they performed “Crazy in Love” and looked really good doing it.
Photo Credit: Beyoncé/Instagram

Not only did Beyoncé wrap up her Cowboy Carter Tour in Paris in style, she also delivered a reunion that hit every note of surprise and sentiment. At the final show in France, she invited JayZ on stage for the first time since 2018, and the crowd inside Stade de France felt the shift immediately.

Jay-Z appeared without warning, dressed in low-key black overalls and a bolo tie, with Timberlands anchoring the look. Beyoncé met that vibe head-on with futuristic glam: a silver corset top and matching high-waisted briefs, both dripping with sparkle. A metallic fringe swung from her hips like light in motion, trailing behind her like punctuation on every beat.

They launched into “Crazy in Love,” the hit that soundtracked the beginning of their public love story, and Jay-Z revised the lyrics just slightly — “Might let you meet Bey, H-Town’s hero” — trading the reference to Kanye West for one that paid homage to Beyoncé’s hometown.

Once Jay-Z left the stage, Beyoncé transitioned into a mashup of “Drunk in Love” and “Partition,” folding eras together like pages in a scrapbook. Cardi B and Kelly Rowland were spotted in the crowd, but the real focus stayed locked on the stage.

After the show, Beyoncé posted a carousel of photos to Instagram, including a shot of her and Jay-Z linking arms backstage.

