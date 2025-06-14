Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Wardrobe Is a High-Fashion Rodeo Dream

The Cowboy Carter Tour is officially underway and, naturally, Beyoncé is giving fans more than just music. The fashion is already on another level.

She kicked off the tour at SoFi Stadium in LA, bringing the country-meets-glamour energy she teased with her Cowboy Carter album — which, by the way, cleaned up at the 2025 Grammys, winning Album of the Year, Best Country Album and Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

The tour will cover 32 stops across the US and Europe, but let’s talk about the real star of the show: the outfits. Beyoncé isn’t just playing with Western themes, she’s remaking them with edge and sparkle. For opening night, she stepped out in a series of custom outfits that captured the spirit of Cowboy Carter. From crystallised cowboy bodysuits to oversized rodeo jackets, her wardrobe pays homage to Americana with modern flair.

On another day, she wore a custom Loewe cowboy bodysuit, red plaid skirt, and flame boots that deserve their own spotlight. Diesel gave her a grey crystal-studded PVC coat moment, and Burberry showed up with a green Check bodysuit and matching chaps that felt like couture rodeo chic. Oh, and Blue Ivy had a matching look too. Iconic.

Designers like Mugler, Cavalli, Telfar and Tiffany & Co. are also part of her tour wardrobe, making each show a full-on fashion event. The Cowboy Carter Tour will run through spring and summer, with stops in cities including Chicago, New Jersey, London, Paris, Houston, and Las Vegas, where it wraps up at Allegiant Stadium on July 26. BellaNaija is keeping up with every look from the tour so far. From cowboy hats to flared trousers and all the sequins in between, we’re recapping the striking outfits from Beyoncé’s latest tour. See all the looks so far.

