Mayorkun Reclaims His Crown with "Still The Mayor" | Listen

Mayorkun’s “Still The Mayor” is here! The vibrant album features 12 tracks with Fireboy DML, Rotimi, Davido and more.

Published

1 hour ago

 on

 

Photo Credit: Mayorkun/Instagram

He’s back like he never even left. After teasing fans for months and dropping the single “Reason 2 Japa,” which fuses Afrobeats with dancehall while capturing the spirit of Nigeria’s everyday hustle, Mayorkun is now going full throttle with the release of his third studio album, “Still The Mayor.”

In “Still The Mayor,” Mayorkun reaffirms his status with confidence and charisma. Across twelve tracks, he delivers vibrant sounds and bold energy that remind us why he continues to reign.

The album includes “Reason 2 Japa” and features an impressive line-up of collaborators such as Fireboy DML, Rotimi, Davido, King Promise and more.

Listen below

