The Mayor’s Back! Mayorkun’s Ready to Make His Comeback with New Album “Still The Mayor”

Mayorkun is back to remind everyone that once a Mayor, always a Mayor. The Afrobeats star, whose real name is Adewale Mayowa, has revealed that his third studio album ‘Still The Mayor‘ will be released on May 2.

After keeping a low profile since dropping ‘Innocent‘ with Fireboy DML, produced by Speroach Beatz, he returned to Instagram with a short and direct message: “Still The Mayor / May 2nd.”

His last album, ‘Back In Office’, dropped in 2021, and now he’s ready to bring fresh vibes and new hits to the table. Get ready, the Mayor is back!