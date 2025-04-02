Connect with us

BN TV Music

The Mayor’s Back! Mayorkun’s Ready to Make His Comeback with New Album “Still The Mayor”

BN TV Cuisine

Daniel Ochuko’s Plantain Lasagna Recipe Is the Fusion Dish You’ll Want to Try ASAP

BN TV Cuisine

Make Shawarma Like a Pro with This Recipe from Diary of a Kitchen Lover

BN TV Music

If You Loved Kunmie’s 'Arike,' You Need to See the Visuals

BN TV Movies Nollywood Scoop

Once Is Never Enough: 5 Kehinde Bankole Films We Keep Rewatching

BN TV Music Scoop

'5IVE’ Is Almost Here! But First, Let's Turn Up the Volume on ‘Timeless’

BN TV Cuisine

If You Love Good Food, This Crispy Onion & Garlic Potato Dish Is Calling

BN TV Comedy Scoop

Watch Oluwadolarz Get Real on Fame, Comedy & Fatherhood with Amanda Dara

BN TV Scoop

Would You Let Kiekie’s Tailor Oran Make Your AMVCA Dress? She'd Rather Breakdance

BN TV

Turn Leftover Stew into a Delicious Spaghetti Jollof with This Easy Recipe from Meg’s Cuisine

BN TV

The Mayor’s Back! Mayorkun’s Ready to Make His Comeback with New Album “Still The Mayor”

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Mayorkun is back to remind everyone that once a Mayor, always a Mayor. The Afrobeats star, whose real name is Adewale Mayowa, has revealed that his third studio album ‘Still The Mayor‘ will be released on May 2.

After keeping a low profile since dropping ‘Innocent‘ with Fireboy DML, produced by Speroach Beatz, he returned to Instagram with a short and direct message: “Still The Mayor / May 2nd.”

His last album, ‘Back In Office’, dropped in 2021, and now he’s ready to bring fresh vibes and new hits to the table. Get ready, the Mayor is back!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MAYORKUN (@iammayorkun)

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php