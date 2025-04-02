Tay Iwar Just Gave Us the Soundtrack for Healing and Vibes: ‘Reflection Station’

Afro-fusion and R&B songer-songwriter, Tay Iwar, takes listeners on a journey through motion, memory, and healing with his latest EP, ‘Reflection Station.’ With a mix of R&B, Afro-fusion, and soulful soundscapes, he creates a world that feels both deeply personal and universal.

He describes ‘Reflection Station’ as “a checkpoint for motion, memory, and mercy,” drawing inspiration from the legendary Nigerian duo Zule Zoo to turn resistance into rhythm.

“This is what healing sounds like when it doesn’t ask for permission,” he shares. “Each track acts as a mirror, designed to make listeners feel, remember, and move with purpose.”

From ‘Renascentia‘ (2016) to ‘Gemini’ (2019), Tay has always had a way of pulling listeners into his world. With ‘Reflection Station,’ he offers something even more intimate, an experience that speaks to survival, transformation, and finding peace in the in-between.

Listen to ‘Reflection Station’ below.