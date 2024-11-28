Tay Iwar Returns with Soulful New Single “Patience & Heart”

Connect with us

Singer, songwriter, and producer Tay Iwar, known for his unique fusion of R&B and Afro-fusion, is back with a new single, Patience & Heart,” part of his two-track collection “In Your Absence.

Known for hits like Get Down and Feels from his second EP “Gold,” Tay has consistently pushed the boundaries of genre and storytelling through his music.

He first captured attention with his critically acclaimed mixtape album “Passport,” which earned him nominations at the 3rd and 4th editions of the Nigerian Teens Choice Awards in the Choice Mixtape/EP category in 2014 and 2015.

With Patience & Heart,” Tay gives us another dose of his signature sound.

Listen below

