Surprise Performances by Tems and Odumodu Blvck Light Up Palmwine Music Festival Lagos

Legend Extra Stout partnered with Palmwine Music Festival this December to deliver two nights of carefully curated live music across Abuja and Lagos. Both cities delivered memorable performances, but the Lagos edition added a layer of unpredictability when Tems and Odumodu Blvck made unannounced appearances.

The festival moved through two cities, starting in Abuja on December 12 at Jabi Boat Club before heading to Lagos on December 21 at The Fidelity Ground in Oniru. Across both nights, Legend Extra Stout’s signature was evident – bold, unapologetic and rooted in the culture it celebrates.

Abuja set the tone with performances from Ladipoe, BOJ, Ajebutter and Moelogo, among others. The night leaned into intimacy, with relaxed, assured sets that allowed the music to breathe. Legend Extra Stout flowed naturally through the evening, from backstage moments to shared conversations in the crowd, reinforcing the festival’s unhurried, communal atmosphere.

By the time the festival reached Lagos a week later, anticipation had built. The Fidelity Ground became a hub for Nigeria’s alternative music community, powered by Legend Extra Stout, hosting performances from Show Dem Camp, BOJ, Ladipoe, Tay Iwar, Lady Donli, Prettyboy D-O, Moonchild Sanelly and others. Each act brought a distinct energy, with performances unfolding seamlessly and the crowd responding in kind.

Midway through the night, the momentum shifted. As Show Dem Camp settled into their set, Tems stepped onto the stage without introduction. The response was instant – a surge of excitement that marked one of the festival’s defining moments. The night pushed further as Odumodu Blvck followed, another surprise that sent energy through the crowd and kept the atmosphere escalating.

Palmwine Music Festival occupies a distinct space within Nigeria’s live music circuit, spotlighting artists and sounds just outside the mainstream while shaping contemporary culture. The Abuja and Lagos editions proved the strength of that approach through strong line-ups, intimate environments and well-timed spontaneity. The takeaway was clear: Palmwine Fest is less about spectacle and more about experience. Legend Extra Stout’s partnership across both cities reflected a natural alignment with a festival built on authenticity, creative expression and cultural connection.

