Polo Avenue’s Sample Sale Ends Today

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The three-day Sample Sale, exclusively curated by Polo Avenue for its discerning clients and fashion-forward luxury shoppers, ends today. Marking the close of a carefully curated seasonal moment defined by exclusivity, sophistication and refined access.

Conceived as an intimate retail experience rather than a conventional sales event, the Sample Sale offer guests thoughtful access to an exclusive selection of sample pieces drawn from Polo Avenue’s prestigious fashion collection. Each piece reflects impeccable craftsmanship and exclusivity, elements rarely made available beyond internal presentations and private viewings.

Holding at 274, Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, the Sample Sale offers a final opportunity today to own rare pieces that embody exceptional craftsmanship, renowned design, and the quiet confidence of exclusive luxury, available only today.

Since its opening, the experience has attracted clients who value quiet access, elevated service, and intentional curation over spectacle. Guests have enjoyed an unparalleled shopping experience that reflects Polo Avenue’s commitment to true luxury, where access is a privilege, relationships are prioritised, and every interaction is guided by discretion.

The conclusion of the Sample Sale marks the end of a rare moment of access, one that will not be extended or repeated.

For enquiries, please contact the Polo Concierge: 0901 999 9401 or visit here.


