Fashion Rave 2025 Wraps Up in Grand Style, Drawing Over 1,000 Fashion and Music Lovers in Lagos

Lagos, Nigeria – The just-concluded Fashion Rave 2025 delivered a new cultural blueprint for the city, uniting fashion, music, nightlife and youth energy in a way Lagos had never experienced before. Hosted at Muri Okunola Park, the event recorded an impressive attendance of over one thousand guests, firmly establishing itself as the biggest fashion after-party in Africa.

This year’s edition was a joint collaboration between Fashions Finest Africa and international Afrobeat DJ Crowd Kontroller, two powerhouses in the creative industry working to redefine how fashion events show up for a new generation. The night was headlined by internationally acclaimed Afrobeat DJ Crowd Kontroller, whose electrifying set anchored the experience and elevated the atmosphere into a full cultural celebration. Pioneered by Sola Oyebade, Founder of Mahogany International and the visionary behind Fashions Finest Africa. His presence underscored the event’s mission: to create a distinct intersection where fashion expression and contemporary music culture meet seamlessly in one immersive space.

FashionRave 2025 wasn’t just another night out, it was a statement. With the rise of cross-industry experiences globally, Lagos needed an event that allowed fashion lovers, ravers, music enthusiasts, dancers, and culture shapers to exist under one sky. Fashion Rave delivered exactly that. Speaking with Sola, he shared

“Fashion Rave showed why fashion and music are no longer separate cultures, they’re one movement. Lagos needed a space that reflects how today’s creatives live, express and celebrate. This was that moment.”

Guests experienced High-energy DJ sets from Crowd Kontroller & many more, a vibrant runway moment, spotlighting emerging designers and a dynamic crowd experience where fashion insiders, creators, nightlife lovers, and music fans fused into one vibrant community.

“As a DJ, there’s nothing more exciting than playing for a crowd that understands culture, creativity and good vibes. Bringing all the DJs together for this moment was intentional; it was about creating a soundtrack that matched the boldness and the vision of the event. What we experienced was more than a rave, it was a statement from Lagos to the rest of Africa.” Crowd Kontroller added.

The night reflected the ever-growing appetite for events that go beyond standard showcases, events that entertain, inspire, and culturally resonate. Fashion Rave is fast becoming the go-to space where Lagos’ creative ecosystem connects with nightlife in the most organic way. The 2025 edition was proudly supported by some of Nigeria’s leading consumer brands, whose presence elevated the overall experience for attendees. Official sponsors included Monkey Shoulder, Munch It, My Lagos App, Pepsi, Budweiser, and Rexona. Their activations contributed significantly to the ambience and premium feel of the night.

With its massive turnout, cultural relevance, and impactful collaboration between Fashions Finest Africa and international Afrobeat DJ Crowd Kontroller, Fashion Rave has cemented its position as a must-attend annual experience. The event has not only closed the fashion season with a loud statement but has also sparked a broader conversation on how fashion and music can coexist in a modern African context; authentic, youthful and inspiring.





































