Martell Wraps Up Swift Ones Campaign: How the Stories of Young Jonn, Chef Eros, and Timini Egbuson Inspire Nigerians

Martell Nigeria proudly concludes the inspiring Swift Ones campaign, a celebration of audacity, authenticity, and reinvention. Through The Swift Diaries, an intimate series, Martell invited audiences into the real stories behind the successes of the “Swift Ones” Young Jonn, Chef Eros, and Timini Egbuson sharing the struggles, risks, and defining moments that shaped their journey.



Audiences witnessed Young Jonn’s evolution from the ‘Wicked Producer’ behind the hits to a chart-topping Afropop vocal artist; Chef Eros, who began by selling fried chicken in college and has since become a global culinary force; and Timini Egbuson, who boldly walked away from a secure corporate job to pursue his passion for acting.







The campaign struck a chord with audiences, sparking inspiration and a deeper appreciation for the Swift Ones. Many were moved by the vulnerability and honesty shared in the episodes, finding motivation to chase their own dreams boldly and unapologetically. On social media, fans left heartfelt comments such as, “One day, I will tell the world my own Stand Out Swift Story.” This organic response reflected the campaign’s deeper purpose to ignite cultural conversation around courage, self-belief, and originality.



Through The Swift Diaries, Martell championed its long-standing belief that greatness begins when one dares to stand out. By shining a spotlight on these remarkable individuals, Martell reaffirmed its commitment to celebrating creativity, excellence, and the audacity to define your own path.



Speaking on the campaign’s success, Evane Chenuet, Marketing Director at Pernod Ricard Nigeria, said:

“With The Swift Ones, Martell set out to celebrate Nigerians who define what it means to be audacious — those who continue to break boundaries, challenge norms, and inspire others to do the same. The stories of Young Jonn, Chef Eros, and Timini remind us that success is not just about the destination, but the courage to stay true to your craft and identity along the journey.”

Through The Swift Ones, Martell continues to strengthen its connection with Nigeria’s creative community, blending storytelling, craftsmanship, and inspiration in a way that reflects the brand’s legacy of audacity and refinement

For those who haven’t yet watched the series, the episodes of The Swift Diaries are still available on Martell Nigeria’s official YouTube channel and is currently airing on MTV Base, and BET. They can also join the conversation and share their own stories using the hashtags #MartellSwiftOnes and #BeTheStandoutSwift.



About Martell

Founded in 1715 by Jean Martell, Maison Martell is one of the world’s oldest and leading international prestige cognac houses. The brand’s three-century legacy is built on a foundation of audacity, craftsmanship, and a deep appreciation for cultural connection. In Nigeria, Martell has been a prominent player since 2012, operating under Pernod Ricard Nigeria to create premium experiences that bring people together. With a strong presence in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, Martell continues to share its exceptional savoir-faire and celebrated spirits with connoisseurs across the country.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in the wine and spirits industry. Since its incorporation in 2012, the company has established a strong presence in the Nigerian market with a diverse portfolio of premium international brands, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Martell Cognac, and Absolut Vodka. Rooted in the Group’s philosophy of “Convivialité,” Pernod Ricard Nigeria is committed to creating genuine human connections and shared experiences, while also championing responsible drinking and sustainability





