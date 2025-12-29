Katherine Nathan Launches Three Books at an Intimate Lagos Event

Friends, family, faith leaders, and the Lagos literary community gathered in support on Thursday, December 18th, 2025, to celebrate author Katherine Nathan at the launch of her three new books: See Him, Forty Four, and Daily Dose of Faith. Held at the prestigious Oriental Hotel in Lekki, the event was less a conventional launch and more a heartfelt gathering of testimony, marking the culmination of a deeply personal journey.

Katherine Nathan is an author, speaker, and faith advocate whose work is shaped by deeply personal experiences of marriage, motherhood, loss, and spiritual growth. Over the years, she has become known for telling honest, unfiltered stories that speak to everyday faith, emotional healing, and the quiet strength required to navigate life’s hardest seasons. Through her writing and digital platforms, she has built a community of readers who connect with her vulnerability and practical approach to Christian living.

The atmosphere was charged with emotion and celebration as guest speakers took turns to review and honor the new works. Each speaker provided a unique lens through which the audience could appreciate the profound messages within the books.

The launch of See Him, a book exploring marital perspective, was powerfully endorsed by the author’s mother, Barrister Bridget Okpeaye. In a moving review, she illustrated the book’s core message with a parable about perception, telling the story of a woman who criticized her neighbour’s laundry, only to discover her own windows were dirty.

“Sometimes when you look at other people,” she shared, “you are not looking through the lens you were supposed to.” She affirmed the book as an essential guide for couples at any stage, declaring her daughter an “erudite marriage counselor.”

The narrative of Forty Four, a raw and honest account of loss and restoration resonated deeply. Dr. May Ikeora, who read the book in “1 hour 30 minutes,” spoke of its gripping portrayal of “pain turned to purpose,” highlighting its exploration of grief and surrendered faith. Dr. Christy Amida followed with a deeply personal testament, revealing how the narrative unearthed her own hidden trauma. “You healed me,” she addressed Katherine. “I didn’t know I was still in pain.” Their reviews transformed the book’s launch into a communal moment of healing and acknowledgment.

Completing the trilogy, the Daily Dose of Faith devotional was championed as a practical tool for everyday spiritual resilience. Ogochukwu Ghereje, who Katherine calls ‘Mother’, passionately urged attendees to purchase multiple copies as gifts, stating, “This is not the kind of book you buy one… buy like ten.” Pastor Chikezie Oke framed the devotional as a key to daily divine encounters and a source of courage for turbulent times.

The event also featured heartfelt contributions from Samuel Okpeaye (Author’s father), Pastor Eyewunmi Ghereje, Victoria Naomi Ogor, Prince NathanUduma (Author’s husband), and a host of other loved ones.

Together, these three books represent a holistic offering: See Him for relational clarity, Forty Four for healing from profound loss, and Daily Dose of Faith for daily spiritual nourishment. They are the fruit of Katherine Nathan’s own seasons of waiting, revelation, and unwavering faith.

The Books Are Now Available!

Whether you are seeking guidance for your marriage, comfort in grief, or a consistent anchor for your faith, these books are prepared to journey with you.

Get Your Copies Today: Purchase the hardcopy and soft copy versions of See Him, Forty Four, and Daily Dose of Faith directly from the official website

Follow Katherine Nathan for more updates:

Instagram: @katherinenathan_o

YouTube: Katherine Nathan

LinkedIn: Katherine Nathan

