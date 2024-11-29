Love Runs Deep in Kotrell’s Latest Music Video for “Forever Baby”

“Love can’t be sweeter than this,” and Kotrell shows us just how sweet love can be in his new music video for “Forever Baby.“ The song is part of his EP “FOREVER.” Directed by Director Sas, the video captures a beautiful love story, with Kotrell showing his love and devotion to the one he cares about.

The lyrics say it all: “Me and you forever baby” and the video brings that feeling to life as Kotrell celebrates his love with sweet moments. With lines like “Take all my love, oh bebe, take all my money, take all my body,” the song is all about giving everything for love.

Two months ago, Kotrell also released the video for the remix of his love song “Forever and Always,” which featured rising Nollywood star Ruby Akubueze. With his ability to capture real emotions, Kotrell proves once again that love can sound and feel this good.

