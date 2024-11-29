Connect with us

BN TV

Love Runs Deep in Kotrell’s Latest Music Video for “Forever Baby”

Published

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Love can’t be sweeter than this,” and Kotrell shows us just how sweet love can be in his new music video for Forever Baby. The song is part of his EP FOREVER.” Directed by Director Sas, the video captures a beautiful love story, with Kotrell showing his love and devotion to the one he cares about.

The lyrics say it all: Me and you forever babyand the video brings that feeling to life as Kotrell celebrates his love with sweet moments. With lines like Take all my love, oh bebe, take all my money, take all my body,” the song is all about giving everything for love.

Two months ago, Kotrell also released the video for the remix of his love song “Forever and Always,” which featured rising Nollywood star Ruby Akubueze. With his ability to capture real emotions, Kotrell proves once again that love can sound and feel this good.

Watch the video below.

