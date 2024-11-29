Living Unbothered: Timaya’s New Single “Mase” is a Whole Mood

Connect with us

Published

2 mins ago

 on

Fridays mean fresh music drops, and this week, Timaya is making sure it’s a good one. The dancehall artist has just released a new single, “Mase,” hot on the heels of his ninth studio album, “Gladiator.”

Produced by Yung Alpha, “Mase” delivers Timaya’s unmistakable energy and vibe. With lyrics like “Your talk no dey bother me, anything I wan do Mase,” Timaya confidently reminds us he’s living life on his terms—stress-free and unbothered.

The track’s catchy rhythm will have you grooving before you know it.

Listen below:

 

