A-List Energy in Abia: Davido, Timaya, Cubana Chief Priest & More Grace Don’s Media Launch

Lagos vibes meet Abia State this June as Don FM 103.7 and Ikoro FM 93.3 launch in Umuahia — marking a bold step for radio in the region.

Friday, June 27, 2025, Umuahia in Abia State will witness a historic shift in its media landscape as Don FM 103.7 and Ikoro FM 93.3 officially go live, thanks to the visionary team behind Don Media Group, led by Mayor Lucky Igbokwe (Don Lulu).

Located in Umuawa Alaocha, the launch event is set to kick off with a Grand Opening Ceremony at 10AM at the the Umuawa Alaocha Town Square, Abia State, followed by a Mega Celebration Concert at 1PM at the Umuahia Township Stadium also in Abia State. But this isn’t just another media launch, it’s a movement rooted in culture, community, and youth empowerment.

The concert lineup? Remarkable! Expect to see the likes of Davido, Timaya, Kcee, Cubana Chief Priest, Bright Chimezie, Peruzzi, Zlatan, Zor, Jeriq and Sabinus all expertly guided by the comedic hosting of Funnybone.

Don FM aims at bringing fresh, urban, youth-driven content to the airwaves, while Ikoro FM celebrates and preserves Igbo heritage through storytelling, tradition, and local voices. Together, they promise a well-rounded experience that reflects the heart of Abia State and resonates beyond its borders.

The event is expected to feature cultural performances, tributes to community pioneers, and the symbolic cutting of the ribbon to mark the stations’ first live broadcasts.

It’s also Don Lulu’s birthday, a double celebration! The former Abia State Governorship aspirant and philanthropist says this landmark event is beyond the festivities but will also serve as a platform for recognizing the invaluable contributions of key supporters and stakeholders of Abia’s youth development. Beyond the entertainment, this event will also unveil training opportunities for young people in broadcasting and entertainment, cementing Don Media Group’s commitment to empowering the next generation.

We’re not just launching radio stations, says Igbokwe. We’re creating a future where our voices are heard, our culture is celebrated, and our youth are equipped with tools to succeed.

With free entry and an open invitation to all, Abia is ready to make history. Don’t miss it.

Tags: #DonFM1037 #IkoroFM933 #DonMediaLaunch #AbiaState

