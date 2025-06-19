Power to the Fans! Cast Your Vote – Ignite Soccer Tournament: Season 2

Ignite Megastars orchestrated two significant events concurrently at the Legacy Pitch in Surulere, Lagos: the Ignite Soccer Tournament – Season 2, and the Legends Cup. Whereas the Ignite Soccer Tournament is intended to highlight individual athletic prowess and provide a compelling stage for showcasing abilities, the Legends Cup is precisely crafted for young talents already affiliated with local clubs but who are currently underserved by adequate international exposure.

The Ignite Soccer Tournament which began with auditions a month prior, where around 250 players competed before a panel of former international footballers and top-tier coaches, have now selected from this pool, 20 standout talents to participate in this tournament. These players had the opportunity to perform in front of European scouts and fans, who would subsequently vote for top prospects on the company’s website (www.ignitemegastars.ng) for potential scholarships and professional development opportunities abroad.

Meanwhile, the Legends Cup featured eight competitive teams: FC Bethel Sporting, Team360 FC, Box 2 Box FC, Charlesann FC, Oasis FC, Soliz FC, Athletic SC, and FIMA FC. All teams competed in the four-day tournament, with the goal of not just winning the trophy but also impressing European scouts invited by Ignite Megastars to identify players suitable for international transfers. Two additional teams—36 Lion FC and Goalgetters FC—participated as guest teams.

Box 2 Box FC emerged victorious in the 2025 Legends Cup, defeating Charlesann FC 2-0 in the final match held on Tuesday at the Legacy Pitch.

Following the event, the Founder and Managing Director of Ignite Megastars, expressed heartfelt gratitude to God for the successful execution of the tournament. She applauded all participants for their impressive performances and reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to continuing the tournaments, by God’s grace. She emphasized that Ignite Megastars remains dedicated to bridging the gap between local talent and international football opportunities by providing greater visibility for emerging athletes.

The European scouts in attendance lauded the quality of talent showcased during the event and confirmed that they had selected a number of promising players for trials with clubs in Europe.

The second phase of the Ignite Soccer Tournament —the selection of top talents, commenced on 13th June 2025. Winners will be determined through a comprehensive voting system hosted on the Company’s official website, incorporating votes from Fans, Technical Professionals and Judges (International Scouts). According to the Managing Director, this multi-perspective approach to talent selection, ensures a balanced and credible evaluation of each player’s performance, recognizing both technical excellence and fan engagement. Fan-based voting officially commenced on 13th June 2025.

The Company is also excited to announce the launch of its Fanbase Promo, designed to reward the most engaging fans! Each week, participants will have the opportunity to vote and answer a featured question. Entries with the highest number of votes among the correct answers will win exciting prizes weekly.

For new questions and your chance to win, stay tuned to the Company’s website and social media platforms; Instagram,X(Twitter) and Facebook. Make your voice count and help spotlight the next generation of football stars!

Let the fun—and the rewards—begin!

