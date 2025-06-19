Connect with us

Events Promotions

MODE MEN Magazine Celebrates 19 Years with Issue 113 Featuring Col. Felix Alaita & Breakout Star NOVA Rei

Events News Promotions

A-List Energy in Abia: Davido, Timaya, Cubana Chief Priest & More Grace Don’s Media Launch

Events News Promotions

LG Electronics Partners with EbonyLife to Graduate Over 2000 Emerging Filmmakers

Events News Promotions Sports

American Cola Courtside 2025 Ends in Style with Oworo’s Triumphant Win

Events News Promotions

When Tradition Met Taste: Orijin’s Unforgettable Presence at Ojude Oba

Events News Promotions

Orijin Dazzles at Ojude Oba 2025 with Five Festive Days of Culture, Rhythm, and Notable Appearances

Cuisine Events News Promotions

Burger Week 2025 Kicks Off Today!

Events Promotions

Onga Infuses AMVCA Culture Day 2025 with Festival of Flavours, African Heritage and Vibrant Storytelling

Events News Promotions

It’s World Gin Day - Let’s Make It Memorable

Events Promotions

Here’s How Maltina Celebrated Culture and Connection at Ojude Oba

Events

MODE MEN Magazine Celebrates 19 Years with Issue 113 Featuring Col. Felix Alaita & Breakout Star NOVA Rei

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

The luxurious Richbridge Hotel in Abuja, Nigeria, served as the sophisticated venue last night, as the nation’s style and thought leadership elite gathered to celebrate the 19th anniversary of MODE MEN Magazine, a publication deeply esteemed for its curation of excellence in fashion, business, technology, lifestyle, and culture.

A highlight of the night was also the release of the much-awaited Issue 113, featuring Col. Felix Alaita (Rtd)—a true trailblazer found at the nexus of strategic leadership, national security, technology, and the creative industries—gracing its cover.

This landmark edition of MODE MEN explores game-changing themes shaping today’s world, including:

  • A poignant tribute to Pope Francis
  • A bold investigation into Nigeria’s housing crisis
  • The global rise of Afrobeats and the battle for who controls the narrative
  • The emergence of young Nigerian billionaires
  • And exclusive features across health, cars, sports, and politics

The cocktail celebration drew an influential crowd of public leaders, creatives, and innovators including Salim Uba Malami, Hon. Terseer Ugbor, Alhaji Yunus Zana-Gana & Dr. Fatima, Hauwa Abbass, Rakiya Sambo, Arafa Ukonga (Real Housewives of Abuja), Tagbo Okeke, and more.

A true showstopper of the night was NOVA Rei, a fast-rising Afro-fusion artist signed to Martial Records, a subsidiary of Rekondite Entertainment. With her refined musical fusion, fierce dance moves, and electric presence, NOVA Rei lit up the stage, offering a thrilling preview of what’s to come as she prepares to dominate the airwaves.

Performances by Stunnq and Big Blizzi, also from Martial Records, brought even more energy to a night that blended tradition, vision, and entertainment.

MODE MEN Magazine has long been a launchpad for emerging talent, with past support for now-household names like M.I Abaga and Praiz. With Issue 113, the brand reinforces its legacy of spotlighting voices that matter—from commanding leaders to next-gen superstars.

Issue 113 featuring Col. Felix Alaita is available in stores nationwide and online.

For exclusive content, visit modemenmag.com and follow @modemenmag on all social platforms.















Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php