MODE MEN Magazine Celebrates 19 Years with Issue 113 Featuring Col. Felix Alaita & Breakout Star NOVA Rei

The luxurious Richbridge Hotel in Abuja, Nigeria, served as the sophisticated venue last night, as the nation’s style and thought leadership elite gathered to celebrate the 19th anniversary of MODE MEN Magazine, a publication deeply esteemed for its curation of excellence in fashion, business, technology, lifestyle, and culture.

A highlight of the night was also the release of the much-awaited Issue 113, featuring Col. Felix Alaita (Rtd)—a true trailblazer found at the nexus of strategic leadership, national security, technology, and the creative industries—gracing its cover.

This landmark edition of MODE MEN explores game-changing themes shaping today’s world, including:

A poignant tribute to Pope Francis

A bold investigation into Nigeria’s housing crisis

The global rise of Afrobeats and the battle for who controls the narrative

The emergence of young Nigerian billionaires

And exclusive features across health, cars, sports, and politics

The cocktail celebration drew an influential crowd of public leaders, creatives, and innovators including Salim Uba Malami, Hon. Terseer Ugbor, Alhaji Yunus Zana-Gana & Dr. Fatima, Hauwa Abbass, Rakiya Sambo, Arafa Ukonga (Real Housewives of Abuja), Tagbo Okeke, and more.

A true showstopper of the night was NOVA Rei, a fast-rising Afro-fusion artist signed to Martial Records, a subsidiary of Rekondite Entertainment. With her refined musical fusion, fierce dance moves, and electric presence, NOVA Rei lit up the stage, offering a thrilling preview of what’s to come as she prepares to dominate the airwaves.

Performances by Stunnq and Big Blizzi, also from Martial Records, brought even more energy to a night that blended tradition, vision, and entertainment.

MODE MEN Magazine has long been a launchpad for emerging talent, with past support for now-household names like M.I Abaga and Praiz. With Issue 113, the brand reinforces its legacy of spotlighting voices that matter—from commanding leaders to next-gen superstars.

Issue 113 featuring Col. Felix Alaita is available in stores nationwide and online.

For exclusive content, visit modemenmag.com and follow @modemenmag on all social platforms.































