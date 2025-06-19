A Royal Affair Reimagined: tWIF’s Oluwo Collection Stuns at Florida Men’s Fashion Week

‘The Way it Fits‘ Clothing, popularly known as tWIF, made a commanding statement on the Florida Men’s Fashion Week runway in Miami with the debut of its latest collection, Oluwo the Collection.

Rooted deeply in Nigerian tradition yet seamlessly tailored for the modern King, The Oluwo Collection is a masterclass in bridging heritage and haute couture. Each piece, rich in symbolism, craftsmanship, and cultural pride, tells a story of regality, power, and elegance.

From coral regalia to sculpted tuxedos, aso-oke to jacquard, tWIF’s designs captivated fashion editors, stylists, and tastemakers alike. The presentation wasn’t just a showcase; it was a declaration that African luxury is here, and it speaks with clarity, confidence, and cultural depth. More than a fashion debut, this moment marks a bold new chapter for African design where tradition meets global relevance. The Oluwo Collection is a reminder that true style has roots, and that royalty isn’t just inherited — it’s worn.

Browse the full collection on the tWIF website and explore exclusive highlights from the runway below.

