Connect with us

Promotions Style

A Royal Affair Reimagined: tWIF’s Oluwo Collection Stuns at Florida Men’s Fashion Week

Events News Promotions

A-List Energy in Abia: Davido, Timaya, Cubana Chief Priest & More Grace Don’s Media Launch

Events Promotions

MODE MEN Magazine Celebrates 19 Years with Issue 113 Featuring Col. Felix Alaita & Breakout Star NOVA Rei

Career Promotions

Be a Part of the WIN Academy Virtual Workshop this June! Find out more

Events News Promotions

LG Electronics Partners with EbonyLife to Graduate Over 2000 Emerging Filmmakers

Promotions

Here are 7 Things You Need To Know About The Macallan TIME: SPACE Mastery!

Events News Promotions Sports

American Cola Courtside 2025 Ends in Style with Oworo’s Triumphant Win

Promotions

Sanlam and Allianz Merge towards an Enhanced Operation and Significant Milestone in Nigeria

Events News Promotions

When Tradition Met Taste: Orijin’s Unforgettable Presence at Ojude Oba

Events News Promotions

Orijin Dazzles at Ojude Oba 2025 with Five Festive Days of Culture, Rhythm, and Notable Appearances

Promotions

A Royal Affair Reimagined: tWIF’s Oluwo Collection Stuns at Florida Men’s Fashion Week

Avatar photo

Published

9 hours ago

 on

The Way it Fits‘ Clothing, popularly known as tWIF, made a commanding statement on the Florida Men’s Fashion Week runway in Miami with the debut of its latest collection, Oluwo the Collection.

Rooted deeply in Nigerian tradition yet seamlessly tailored for the modern King, The Oluwo Collection is a masterclass in bridging heritage and haute couture. Each piece, rich in symbolism, craftsmanship, and cultural pride, tells a story of regality, power, and elegance.

From coral regalia to sculpted tuxedos, aso-oke to jacquard, tWIF’s designs captivated fashion editors, stylists, and tastemakers alike. The presentation wasn’t just a showcase; it was a declaration that African luxury is here, and it speaks with clarity, confidence, and cultural depth.More than a fashion debut, this moment marks a bold new chapter for African design where tradition meets global relevance. The Oluwo Collection is a reminder that true style has roots, and that royalty isn’t just inherited — it’s worn.

Browse the full collection on the tWIF website and explore exclusive highlights from the runway below.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php