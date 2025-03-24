Connect with us

Pope Francis Is Out of the Hospital & His Message Is Full of Gratitude

Pope Francis makes his first public appearance after weeks in hospital, greeting thousands with a smile, a wave, and a blessing.

Published

1 hour ago

 on

“Thank you to everyone!” Pope Francis said, waving to thousands of people gathered outside Gemelli Hospital in Rome. Making his first public appearance after five weeks of hospitalisation, the 88-year-old pontiff, smiled and blessed the crowd from the hospital’s balcony.

As cheers of “Papa Francesco!” and “We love you!” filled the air, the Pope’s eyes landed on a woman holding a bouquet of yellow flowers. With a warm smile, he pointed towards her and said, “She is good” – a lighthearted moment that captured his enduring spirit despite the challenges of the past few weeks.

Pope Francis was hospitalised on 14 February due to respiratory complications, and according to his doctors, he experienced “two very critical episodes” that put his life at risk. After weeks of treatment, he was finally discharged but was advised to take at least two months of rest.

Before heading back to the Vatican guesthouse, where he will continue his recovery, the Pope made a stop at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major. There, he placed flowers before the revered Mary Salus Populi Romani icon, a personal gesture of gratitude for what he believes to be her protection during his illness.

Rome’s mayor, Roberto Gualtieri, called the Pope’s return “a great gift to the city and the world.” And on Instagram, Francis himself acknowledged the outpouring of love and support: “You have continued to pray for me with so much patience and perseverance: thank you so much. I also pray for you.”

Watch his touching moment below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pope Francis (@franciscus)

