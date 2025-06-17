Connect with us

Yvonne Orji's Bali Trip Is Basically a Hot Girl Healing Retreat | See Photos

Made Kuti’s Birthday Message to Nedo Is the Kind of Romance We Crave

Chude Jideonwo’s 40th Had Surprise Speeches, a Dance Floor & a Private Island | See Photos

Veekee James Wore Three Outfits to Her 30th Birthday & Every One Slayed | See Photos

Veekee James Is 30 and Her Birthday Look Is Giving Main Character

Everything I Saw, Felt & Learned at the Africa Soft Power Summit in Nairobi

Tubobereni’s Birthday Look Is Gorgeous | See Her Photos

Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine Unveils Landmark Sports Issue

Queen Ivie Atuwatse of Warri Is 39 and Glowing | See All the Gorgeous Birthday Photos

We’re Still Thinking About Damilola Adegbite’s 40th and That Quietly Majestic Gown

Yvonne Orji’s Bali Trip Is Basically a Hot Girl Healing Retreat | See Photos

In Bali, Yvonne Orji takes soft living to a new level with flower-filled tubs, beachside quiet, and minimal but stylish looks.
Photo Credit: Yvonne Orji/Instagram

Yvonne Orji has been fully in her soft life era, keeping the stress away and soaking up the peace and beauty of her vacation in Bali, Indonesia.

The Nigerian-American actress and comedian shared photos of herself in Uluwatu, a part of Bali known for its dramatic coastline and top-tier surf spots. In one set of photos, Yvonne steps out in a coral high-waisted bikini with a structured fit and a ruffled, off-shoulder detail by Nigeria’s Andrea Iyamah. The look is relaxed and chic, styled with a green headscarf, oversized nude sunglasses, and her natural curls out in full glory.

In another post, she’s seen in a petal-filled bath, a soft mix of white and pink flowers, and shares a moment of reflection on her time so far in Bali. She captioned it Bloomin’ in Bali:

This past week has been a lesson in stillness and being in, and truly feeling my body. In the last three days, I’ve gotten a full body scrub, aloe Vera facial, 3 90-minute four-hand massages (it’s like synchronized swimming in your back!) a V-steam (IYKYK 😉), a flower bath, two yoga sessions, and sat and enjoyed a warm summer day while burning incense, journaling and listening to praise & worship.

My soul is nourished and my body relaxed. And we just getting started. I thank God for this moment. This breath. This life.

See more photos from her Bali getaway below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yvonne Orji (@yvonneorji)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yvonne Orji (@yvonneorji)

