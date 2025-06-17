Yvonne Orji’s Bali Trip Is Basically a Hot Girl Healing Retreat | See Photos

Yvonne Orji has been fully in her soft life era, keeping the stress away and soaking up the peace and beauty of her vacation in Bali, Indonesia.

The Nigerian-American actress and comedian shared photos of herself in Uluwatu, a part of Bali known for its dramatic coastline and top-tier surf spots. In one set of photos, Yvonne steps out in a coral high-waisted bikini with a structured fit and a ruffled, off-shoulder detail by Nigeria’s Andrea Iyamah. The look is relaxed and chic, styled with a green headscarf, oversized nude sunglasses, and her natural curls out in full glory.

In another post, she’s seen in a petal-filled bath, a soft mix of white and pink flowers, and shares a moment of reflection on her time so far in Bali. She captioned it Bloomin’ in Bali:

This past week has been a lesson in stillness and being in, and truly feeling my body. In the last three days, I’ve gotten a full body scrub, aloe Vera facial, 3 90-minute four-hand massages (it’s like synchronized swimming in your back!) a V-steam (IYKYK 😉), a flower bath, two yoga sessions, and sat and enjoyed a warm summer day while burning incense, journaling and listening to praise & worship. My soul is nourished and my body relaxed. And we just getting started. I thank God for this moment. This breath. This life.

See more photos from her Bali getaway below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yvonne Orji (@yvonneorji)