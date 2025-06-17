Twice the Slay! Damilola Adegbite’s Sheer Gowns Are Giving Us Moodboard Gold

Twice now, Damilola Adegbite has given us solid reasons to bookmark her floor-sweeping train dresses — both sheer, both stunning. And truthfully, we’ve done more than bookmark them. We’ve pinned, saved, moodboarded and mentally stashed them away for that moment when the occasion calls for something soft, flowy and in the perfect shade of nude or champagne gold.

At the 11th AMVCA, Damilola showed up looking stunning in a form-fitting nude mesh gown with a dramatic, plunging neckline. The neckline was framed with a choker-style detail that added a regal finish to the look. The gown also featured a high slit at the front, revealing a glimpse of gold heels. She tied it all together with gold accessories and a sleek, pulled-back hairstyle.

Then came her 40th birthday, a moment worth celebrating in a big way. And big, she did. Damilola marked the milestone in a show-stopping champagne-gold gown, shaped to perfection and covered in shimmering stones from top to bottom. The sweetheart neckline and sculpted top half gave way to a generous train, with crystals packed thickly around the bodice and gradually spreading out as they fell. It was bold, beautiful and exactly what a 40th birthday should look like.

So, which look does it for you — the AMVCA moment or the birthday slay? We can’t decide either. We’re choosing both. And we’ll keep choosing them every time we need inspiration for a dreamy, goddess-like dress.

See the looks below.

