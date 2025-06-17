Connect with us

Twice the Slay! Damilola Adegbite's Sheer Gowns Are Giving Us Moodboard Gold

Big Changes Ahead! The GRAMMYs Introduce Best Album Cover & Traditional Country Categories for 2026

Yvonne Orji’s Bali Trip Is Basically a Hot Girl Healing Retreat | See Photos

Christine Wangari Is Growing Kenya’s Green Future, One Tree at a Time

Tiwa Savage Wore the Prettiest Pink Skirt & Had the Cutest Surprise Onstage

Nelly Mbonu Brought the Gold to Her 30th Birthday! See All Her Dazzling Looks

From Pregnancy Reveals to Sweet Tributes: See How Your Faves Marked Father’s Day

Real Warri Pikin Pulled Off the Sweetest Baby Reveal on Father's Day

Obi Cubana & Lush Eby Are 17 Years Strong and Still Loving Out Loud

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Wardrobe Is a High-Fashion Rodeo Dream

Twice she did it and twice we saved it! Damilola Adegbite’s nude and champagne gowns are the grown-woman glam moments we live for.
Twice now, Damilola Adegbite has given us solid reasons to bookmark her floor-sweeping train dresses — both sheer, both stunning. And truthfully, we’ve done more than bookmark them. We’ve pinned, saved, moodboarded and mentally stashed them away for that moment when the occasion calls for something soft, flowy and in the perfect shade of nude or champagne gold.

At the 11th AMVCA, Damilola showed up looking stunning in a form-fitting nude mesh gown with a dramatic, plunging neckline. The neckline was framed with a choker-style detail that added a regal finish to the look. The gown also featured a high slit at the front, revealing a glimpse of gold heels. She tied it all together with gold accessories and a sleek, pulled-back hairstyle.

Then came her 40th birthday, a moment worth celebrating in a big way. And big, she did. Damilola marked the milestone in a show-stopping champagne-gold gown, shaped to perfection and covered in shimmering stones from top to bottom. The sweetheart neckline and sculpted top half gave way to a generous train, with crystals packed thickly around the bodice and gradually spreading out as they fell. It was bold, beautiful and exactly what a 40th birthday should look like.

So, which look does it for you — the AMVCA moment or the birthday slay? We can’t decide either. We’re choosing both. And we’ll keep choosing them every time we need inspiration for a dreamy, goddess-like dress.

See the looks below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Damilola Adegbite (@adedamee)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Damilola Adegbite (@adedamee)

