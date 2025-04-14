‘After 30’ Starring Damilola Adegbite, Beverly Naya & More Premieres at NollywoodWeek Paris | Watch the Trailer

Remember ‘Before 30,’ the 2015 hit drama that spotlighted the real-life pressures faced by single Nigerian women navigating love, career, and cultural expectations in Lagos? The series followed four close friends, played by Damilola Adegbite, Beverly Naya, Meg Otanwa, and Anee Icha, as they raced against an unspoken deadline: getting married before turning 30.

Well, the story isn’t over. Now, nearly a decade later, it continues with ‘After 30.’

Damilola Adegbite, Beverly Naya, Meg Otanwa, and Anee Icha reprise their roles as the four friends we first met in Lagos, but this time the pressure of beating the clock is gone. They’re older, wiser, and facing a new set of questions about love, ambition, friendship, and what success really means once you’re past the so-called deadline.

Set to premiere at the 2025 NollywoodWeek Film Festival in Paris, ‘After 30’ picks up where the original series left off, digging into the complex, often chaotic beauty of life after 30. As the women navigate love, ambition, motherhood, regrets, and rediscovery, their friendship remains the thread tying it all together.

Directed by Omorinsojo Spaine and co-written by Bibi Ukpo, Omorinsojo Spaine, and BB Sasore, the film is a celebration of sisterhood and self-discovery in a society that still tries to define a woman’s worth by her marital status. It flips the script, celebrating big dreams, sisterhood, and the courage to live life on your own terms.

Now in its 12th year, NollywoodWeek Paris will showcase ‘After 30’ as part of its rich 2025 lineup, running from May 7 to 11 at Cinéma L’Arlequin. The festival continues to spotlight powerful Nigerian storytelling and connect Nollywood with audiences around the world.

Watch the trailer below and get ready for a story that proves life after 30 might just be where the magic begins.