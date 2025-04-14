‘Owambe Thieves’ Debuts with Glam, Culture and Lagos-Style Grandeur | See Photos

Banky W wasn’t wrong when he sang, “Ain’t no party like a Lagos party, ’cause a Lagos party, we don’t bother nobody…” The Lagos premiere of ‘Owambe Thieves’ brought that line to life. From bold fashion statements to cultural flair, the night delivered everything the film’s premiere theme promised and more.

Produced by Eniola Ajao and directed by Kayode Kasum, ‘Owambe Thieves’ is the latest comedy-heist film lighting up Nollywood. And if the movie title didn’t already set the tone, the premiere made sure to drive it home. The red carpet felt like a full-on aso-ebi affair. Lace, sequins, embroidery, and African fashion looks were out in full force.

Eniola Ajao came all out for the night in a red dress by Tiannah’s Place Empire. The outfit featured traditional Isi Agu fabric worked into a chic design that combined heritage with style. Her twinning moment with Zubby Michael, who matched her in his own Isi Agu outfit, had everyone talking. The two looked every bit the part of the night’s leading stars.

Other guests also understood the assignment. Iyabo Ojo kept things classic yet fresh, Liquorose brought soft drama in a sky-blue gown, and Chimezie Imo opted for a baggy ankara trousers, adire prints shirts and a red beanie. From the red carpet to the after-party vibes, it was a full night of looks and Lagos-style energy.

Scroll down for some of our favourite fashion moments from the premiere of ‘Owambe Thieves.’ The style didn’t miss.

Iyabo Ojo

Iyabo Ojo



Chimezie Imo

Chimezie Imo

Eniola Ajao

Liquorose

Liquorose

Mercy Aigbe

Mercy Aigbe

Zubby Michael

Zubby Michael

Kemz Mama

Kemz Mama

Yvonne Jegede

Bolaji Ogunmola