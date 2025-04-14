Connect with us

Obi Cubana’s 50th Was All About Love, Fashion & Fabulous Photos with Eby Lush

These intimate and glamorous photos of Obi Cubana and Eby Lush from his 50th birthday celebration tell a story of love, luxury, and unforgettable moments.

Photo Credit: Lush Eby/Instagram

Obinna Iyiegbu celebrated his 50th birthday over the weekend, and what a celebration it was. We’re sure the city of Abuja is still buzzing from all the excitement that filled the air, as guests from across Nigeria and even abroad gathered to celebrate with the business mogul, popularly known as Obi Cubana.

And what’s a 50th birthday without a proper photoshoot (or several)? Of course, Obi Cubana’s birthday was no exception, with multiple photo sessions capturing unforgettable moments. After a beautiful family shoot, Obi and his wife, Ebele Iyiegbu (better known as Eby Lush), took things up a notch with their own exclusive shoots. And let’s just say, they absolutely slayed every look.

From traditional outfits to sequined green gowns, Eby Lush was a vision, pairing perfectly with Obi Cubana, who rocked a white agbada and red cap. The pair also stunned in nude embellished gowns and suits, Obi looked dashing in a black shirt and trousers, topped off with a white jacket and bow tie. Each shot was nothing short of perfection.

Take a look at their stunning photos below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mrs Iyiegbu (@lush_eby)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mrs Iyiegbu (@lush_eby)

