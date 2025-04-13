Connect with us

Obi Cubana Turns 50 & Delivers a Family Photoshoot Worthy of a Movie Poster | See Photos

Tunde Onakoya to Attempt 70-Hour Chess Marathon Guinness World Record in NYC

This Video of Davido Linking Up with Chess in Slums Kids in NYC Will Make Your Day

Meet Mike Afolarin: The Multi-Hyphenate Star Taking the World by Surprise | Get the Scoop

Lanre Olusola & Femi Adeagbo Talk Nigeria’s Potential Greatness on the Be Transformed Podcast

The Afara Initiative & Morehead-Cain Foundation are set to Expand Global Opportunities for Nigerian Students

Jennifer Odufuwa is Championing Change Through her Dedicated Work towards Women | Get the Scoop

#AMVCA2025: Mercy Aigbe, Omoni Oboli & Ini Dima-Okojie Among Nominees for Best Supporting Actress

"I Refuse to Give In to Despair": Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Reflects on Race, History & Identity in America

At Just 15, Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke Paints His Name into the Guinness World Records

Obi Cubana turned 50 with a celebration that spotlighted family, tradition and cultural pride in a series of portraits.
Published

1 min ago

 on

Photo Credit: Obi Cubana/Instagram

When one clocks 50, it’s only right to roll out the red carpet and paint the town red for a grand celebration. Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, turned 50 and painted the town in more colours than just red, in true Obi Cubana style.

The businessman, socialite, entertainer, philanthropist, and chairman of the Cubana Group marked the milestone with a lavish birthday bash that lit up the city of Abuja. Guests trooped in from far and wide to celebrate him, and it was nothing short of a spectacular affair.

But what we love most about his birthday celebration are these beautiful family portraits he shared. Obi Cubana posed with his wife and their five sons, all dressed in regal traditional Igbo attire, complete with matching red caps and coral beads. His wife, Lush Eby, looked stunning in a sequinned, beaded red lace gown that perfectly matched the family’s ensemble.

The family looked picture-perfect, and Obi Cubana couldn’t have been more grateful. He wrote, “My greatest achievement isn’t in business… it’s here with them. My reason. My anchor. My joy.”

Lush Eby also penned a heartfelt tribute:

On this special day, the greatest gift I can give you is to concentrate you to God. He knows you better than anyone else and understands the purpose for which you were created. Happy Birthday, OKPATAOZUEORA 1 na uwa Nile!
I love you more than words can express!
Keep shining, Nwoke Oma m!
Your best days are still ahead!

Now, see the photos we’ve been gushing about below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OBI IYIEGBU (@obi_cubana)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mrs Iyiegbu (@lush_eby)

