Obi Cubana Turns 50 & Delivers a Family Photoshoot Worthy of a Movie Poster | See Photos

When one clocks 50, it’s only right to roll out the red carpet and paint the town red for a grand celebration. Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, turned 50 and painted the town in more colours than just red, in true Obi Cubana style.

The businessman, socialite, entertainer, philanthropist, and chairman of the Cubana Group marked the milestone with a lavish birthday bash that lit up the city of Abuja. Guests trooped in from far and wide to celebrate him, and it was nothing short of a spectacular affair.

But what we love most about his birthday celebration are these beautiful family portraits he shared. Obi Cubana posed with his wife and their five sons, all dressed in regal traditional Igbo attire, complete with matching red caps and coral beads. His wife, Lush Eby, looked stunning in a sequinned, beaded red lace gown that perfectly matched the family’s ensemble.

The family looked picture-perfect, and Obi Cubana couldn’t have been more grateful. He wrote, “My greatest achievement isn’t in business… it’s here with them. My reason. My anchor. My joy.”

Lush Eby also penned a heartfelt tribute:

On this special day, the greatest gift I can give you is to concentrate you to God. He knows you better than anyone else and understands the purpose for which you were created. Happy Birthday, OKPATAOZUEORA 1 na uwa Nile!

I love you more than words can express!

Keep shining, Nwoke Oma m!

Your best days are still ahead!

Now, see the photos we’ve been gushing about below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OBI IYIEGBU (@obi_cubana)