Tsitse and Tofa Met in Church – Enjoy Their Itsekiri-Yoruba Wedding

Tsitse and Tofa were friendly acquaintances, just orbiting each other’s worlds with the occasional “hi” and “hello.”

But love, as we know, is the ultimate plot twist! With the help of two mutual friends, their worlds finally collided in the best way. What began as simple chats turned into longer convos, inside jokes, and before they knew it… besties turned lovers. Now, they’re serving us culture, elegance, and all the feels with their stunning Itsekiri-Yoruba traditional wedding. From rich traditions to bold fashion statements, Tsitse and Tofa are giving us a full-on love celebration, and we are here for every second of it! They look so perfect together and we are so excited for them as they journey into happy ever after!

Enjoy their traditional wedding photos below and see their pre-wedding shoot here:

Their love story

as shared by Tsitse and Tofa:

Our story kicked off in 2015 when we were both university students, living it up in the vibrant city of Brighton. Our paths first crossed in the cozy, welcoming vibe of our shared church community. Back then, we were more like friendly strangers, exchanging polite nods and small talk. For the first two years, we stayed in our own worlds, practically acquaintances, despite orbiting the same circles. But fate, with its cheeky sense of timing, had other plans. Thanks to a little nudge from two mutual friends, we started spending more time together. What began as casual chats slowly turned into something more electric.

By 2018, our friendship had sparked into a close, unbreakable bond. The shift from casual friends to something deeper felt so natural, it was almost like they were always meant to find each other. As our connection grew, our story flowed naturally toward a magical moment in January 2024. In a setting filled with love and anticipation, Tofarati took a deep breath, got down on one knee, and popped the question that would change everything. That single, heart-stopping moment was the culmination of years of laughter, shared secrets, and a deepening love—a love that promises a lifetime of adventure and excitement.

Credits

Bride @tsi.tse

Groom @tofaolu

Bride & Groom Stylist @tsi.tse

Bride’s Outfit @mazellebridal

Groom’s Outfit @ugomonye.official

Makeup @rahnabeauty

Hairstylist @nifemilarj

Gele @ennygelecraft

Jewellery @musebysvc

Clutch @afrique_kod

Videography @tariebi.joel.visuals

Photography @kayode_ogungbade