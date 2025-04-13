Connect with us

Weddings

Tsitse and Tofa Met in Church - Enjoy Their Itsekiri-Yoruba Wedding

BN TV Scoop Weddings

Get in Here! Dimma Umeh’s Wedding Prep Vlog Is Full of Style & Sweet Moments

Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Toni Tone’s Green Monochrome Look at Her Introduction Ceremony Has Us Counting Down to Her Big Day

Weddings

Victoria Spoke Her Marriage To Eddie Into Existence!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Morenikeji and Timilehin Met in Church and Fell in Love!

Weddings

Manny Met Annie on Her Birthday and It Was Love at First Sight!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Izunna Saw Ogechi's Photo and Was Instantly Smitten!

Weddings

From Instagram to Forever! Here's How Gina and Yanis Came to be

BN TV Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Nikkah? Done. Civil? Done. Now We Wait for the Grand Finale with Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux!

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Have an Exciting Weekend With all the Features From This Week

Weddings

Tsitse and Tofa Met in Church – Enjoy Their Itsekiri-Yoruba Wedding

Avatar photo

Published

1 day ago

 on

Tsitse and Tofa were friendly acquaintances, just orbiting each other’s worlds with the occasional “hi” and “hello.”

But love, as we know, is the ultimate plot twist! With the help of two mutual friends, their worlds finally collided in the best way. What began as simple chats turned into longer convos, inside jokes, and before they knew it… besties turned lovers. Now, they’re serving us culture, elegance, and all the feels with their stunning Itsekiri-Yoruba traditional wedding. From rich traditions to bold fashion statements, Tsitse and Tofa are giving us a full-on love celebration, and we are here for every second of it! They look so perfect together and we are so excited for them as they journey into happy ever after!

Enjoy their traditional wedding photos below and see their pre-wedding shoot here:

  

Their love story
as shared by Tsitse and Tofa:

Our story kicked off in 2015 when we were both university students, living it up in the vibrant city of Brighton. Our paths first crossed in the cozy, welcoming vibe of our shared church community. Back then, we were more like friendly strangers, exchanging polite nods and small talk. For the first two years, we stayed in our own worlds, practically acquaintances, despite orbiting the same circles. But fate, with its cheeky sense of timing, had other plans. Thanks to a little nudge from two mutual friends, we started spending more time together. What began as casual chats slowly turned into something more electric.

 

   

By 2018, our friendship had sparked into a close, unbreakable bond. The shift from casual friends to something deeper felt so natural, it was almost like they were always meant to find each other. As our connection grew, our story flowed naturally toward a magical moment in January 2024. In a setting filled with love and anticipation, Tofarati took a deep breath, got down on one knee, and popped the question that would change everything. That single, heart-stopping moment was the culmination of years of laughter, shared secrets, and a deepening love—a love that promises a lifetime of adventure and excitement.

  

        

  

      

     

         

     

                  

    

 

   

       

              

Credits

Bride @tsi.tse
Groom @tofaolu
Bride & Groom Stylist @tsi.tse
Bride’s Outfit @mazellebridal
Groom’s Outfit @ugomonye.official
Makeup @rahnabeauty
Hairstylist @nifemilarj
Gele @ennygelecraft
Jewellery @musebysvc
Clutch @afrique_kod
Videography @tariebi.joel.visuals
Photography @kayode_ogungbade

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php