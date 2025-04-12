Toni Tone’s Green Monochrome Look at Her Introduction Ceremony Has Us Counting Down to Her Big Day

Wedding season is officially upon us, and we’re so excited. As we eagerly count down to Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s grand wedding, another exciting celebration is on the horizon: the beautiful Toni Tone and her boo, Taiye 9ja, are gearing up for their own big day.

Toni, who’s everyone’s beloved big sister on the internet, just gave us a glimpse of her introduction ceremony look, and it’s all kinds of stunning. In true Toni fashion, she shared a reel of herself in her gorgeous introduction outfit, which was a monochrome green dream. She wore a corseted top with lace sleeves, beautifully detailed with lace and bead embellishments on the bodice. Her long, flowy lace skirt complemented the elegant vibe perfectly. Toni’s green gele was tied to perfection, matching the whole look, and she carried a matching green purse. To finish, she added some gold jewellery.

What we love even more is how Toni explained the significance of the introduction ceremony in Yoruba culture. In her words:

Today marks wedding ceremony 1 of 3 for my fiancé and I… Our Nigerian (Yoruba) Introduction Ceremony 🥰 It’s a day for our families to formally meet, and for my family to officially accept Taiwo’s proposal, and his family’s gifts 🎁 This type of ceremony is common in so many cultures… The Chinese equivalent is a Guo Da Li, in India it’s a Roka, and in Ghana it’s a Knocking… Different names and countries, but sharing a similar purpose ♥️

We can’t wait to see more of Toni’s journey as she steps into this next chapter with Taiye

Watch her reel below