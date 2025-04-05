Nikkah? Done. Civil? Done. Now We Wait for the Grand Finale with Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux!

It’s official! The countdown to Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s grand Nigerian wedding is on, and if you’ve been following their love story, you know this final celebration is set to be unforgettable.

Two months ago, the couple sealed their love in a beautiful Nikkah ceremony and an intimate civil wedding. Now, with April 17 in sight, they’re sharing more of the magic – and we can’t get enough.

In their latest reel, love, culture, and style come together so beautifully. Priscilla glows in a sleek corset dress made from Aso Oke, a fabric deeply rooted in Yoruba tradition. By her side, Juma is dashing in an embroidered agbada that ties everything together.

The colour palette – blue, green, and yellow – does more than dazzle. It’s a loving nod to Juma’s Tanzanian roots. It’s giving Yoruba-Tanzanian fusion at its finest.

But beyond the looks, it’s the way they look at each other. The soft smiles, the quiet laughs, the easy rhythm between them. It’s sweet, it’s real, and it’s everything we love about love.

As the big day draws closer, one thing’s for sure: we’re counting down with them, every step of the way.

Watch the reel and fall in love all over again.