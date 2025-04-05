Connect with us

BN TV Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Nikkah? Done. Civil? Done. Now We Wait for the Grand Finale with Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux!

BN TV Inspired Literature Scoop

"I Refuse to Give In to Despair": Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Reflects on Race, History & Identity in America

BN TV Cuisine

If You Love Coconut Rice, You’ll Want This Recipe from Uzoms Kitchen

BN TV Relationships Scoop

Would You Kneel for Your Partner? Toyosi & Daniel Etim-Effiong Discuss Respect and Gender Roles in Marriage

BN TV Music

Tyla Gave Us Vocals, Choreo & a Fashion Moment at Billboard Women in Music

BN TV Music

Black Sherif’s 'Iron Boy' Tells the Story of Strength and Survival

BN TV Cuisine

Craving Something Crispy? Try Toms' Fried Yam and Roasted Chicken Wings Recipe

BN TV Music

The Mayor’s Back! Mayorkun’s Ready to Make His Comeback with New Album “Still The Mayor”

BN TV Cuisine

Daniel Ochuko’s Plantain Lasagna Recipe Is the Fusion Dish You’ll Want to Try ASAP

BN TV Cuisine

Make Shawarma Like a Pro with This Recipe from Diary of a Kitchen Lover

BN TV

Nikkah? Done. Civil? Done. Now We Wait for the Grand Finale with Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux!

Two weddings down, one more to go. Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux are making us count down to the grand finale with #JP2025
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Priscilla/Instagram

It’s official! The countdown to Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s grand Nigerian wedding is on, and if you’ve been following their love story, you know this final celebration is set to be unforgettable.

Two months ago, the couple sealed their love in a beautiful Nikkah ceremony and an intimate civil wedding. Now, with April 17 in sight, they’re sharing more of the magic – and we can’t get enough.

In their latest reel, love, culture, and style come together so beautifully. Priscilla glows in a sleek corset dress made from Aso Oke, a fabric deeply rooted in Yoruba tradition. By her side, Juma is dashing in an embroidered agbada that ties everything together.

The colour palette – blue, green, and yellow – does more than dazzle. It’s a loving nod to Juma’s Tanzanian roots. It’s giving Yoruba-Tanzanian fusion at its finest.

But beyond the looks, it’s the way they look at each other. The soft smiles, the quiet laughs, the easy rhythm between them. It’s sweet, it’s real, and it’s everything we love about love.

As the big day draws closer, one thing’s for sure: we’re counting down with them, every step of the way.

Watch the reel and fall in love all over again.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php