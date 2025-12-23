Nigeria Wins 2–1 Against Tanzania in AFCON 2025 Opener

Nigeria opened their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a 2–1 victory over Tanzania at Fez Stadium, thanks to goals from Semi Ajayi and Ademola Lookman.

The Super Eagles came out firing, with Victor Osimhen and Lookman causing problems for the Tanzanian defence from the first whistle. Nigeria’s first real chance arrived in the 11th minute when Chukwueze’s corner found Akor Adams, but the shot was kept out by Tanzania’s goalkeeper.

The deadlock was broken in the 36th minute. Alex Iwobi delivered a perfect cross, and Ajayi powered a header into the net to give Nigeria a 1–0 lead. The first half ended with Nigeria ahead, despite Tanzania testing goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali with long-range efforts in the wet conditions.

Tanzania came out stronger after the break. In the 50th minute, Charles M’Mombwa levelled the score with a clinical finish, igniting hopes among the underdog supporters. Nigeria responded almost immediately. Lookman collected the ball outside the box and fired a left-footed strike past the goalkeeper in the 52nd minute, restoring the lead for the Super Eagles.

Substitutions followed, with Simon Moses, Fisayo Dele–Bashiru, and Paul Onuachu entering for Nigeria, while Tanzania made changes to boost their attack. Despite a late chance from John in the 83rd minute, Nigeria held on to claim all three points.

The win gives Nigeria a strong start in Group C, with Tunisia and Uganda still to come. The Super Eagles now turn their focus to Saturday’s fixture against Tunisia, with kickoff at 20:00 GMT in Fez, Morocco.