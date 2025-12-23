A Love Story in Purple: Ifedayo Agoro & Frank Itom’s Traditional Wedding Look

Ifedayo Agoro and Frank Itom’s traditional wedding ceremony gave us plenty to take in. Culture led the way, starting with their Edo wedding looks. From the colours to the styling, everything spoke to the beauty and intention that come with a well-executed traditional celebration. The couple showed up, the guests showed up, and the fashion moments kept unfolding.

Just when their Edo look had us fully locked in, another reveal followed, this time in shades of purple. A different mood, same level of attention.

Ifedayo stepped out in a lavender Asooke gown shaped into a fitted mermaid silhouette with sculptural detailing. The corset-style bodice featured a sweetheart neckline, while pleated shoulder accents added structure to the overall look. Darker purple embroidery and beadwork ran through the skirt in leaf-inspired patterns, adding depth without overwhelming the design. She finished with a matching lavender gele, an amethyst-and-diamond necklace, and a circular beaded clutch that fit the moment perfectly.

Frank complemented her in a deep plum agbada made from a rich, heavy fabric. Subtle embroidery detailed the chest and sleeves, paired with a matching fila. He completed the look with layered beads and a dark, ornate walking stick, a familiar symbol of authority and maturity in West African culture.

Side by side, the couple stayed completely in sync, living up to their wedding hashtag, #InSync2025.

Scroll on to see more photos below.