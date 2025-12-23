Experience Wizkid Live In Lagos From The Front Row At PartyVerse’s Golden Circle

Wizkid, the global Afrobeats star behind hits like Essence, Ojuelegba, and Joro; is set to return to Lagos for a landmark live concert, marking a major homecoming moment for fans and music lovers. The show will take place on Sunday, 28 December 2025, at Tafawa Balewa Square, Marina.



From collaborations with Drake and Beyoncé to headlining sold-out arenas around the world, Wizkid has proven that he is not just a star, but a global cultural force. His return to the Lagos stage marks a powerful homecoming and a celebration of a career that helped put Afrobeats firmly on the global map.



For fans looking to experience the concert from the best possible vantage point, PartyVerse, Nigeria’s go-to planning app for premium events and parties, is offering exclusive Golden Circle tickets, which deliver premium front-row access to the performance. The Golden Circle is designed to place attendees right where the magic happens, close enough to feel every beat, catch every lyric, and experience Wizkid’s stage presence at its peak.



Speaking on the experience, Mobola Awe General Manager of PartyVerse, said, “Wizkid’s return to Lagos is a major cultural moment, and we wanted to create an experience that matches the significance of the night. The Golden Circle is about giving fans premium access and an immersive way to experience a performance of this scale.”



Awe added, “At PartyVerse, we focus on creating access to the best live entertainment experiences. With Golden Circle, fans are right at the centre of the show.”

In addition to front-row access at Wizkid Live in Lagos, Golden Circle ticket holders will also receive exclusive entry to a mega rave at the same venue on Monday, December 29, 2025, extending the celebration beyond the main event.



Golden Circle tickets are available now on PartyVerse via this link and are expected to sell out quickly. Fans are encouraged to secure their access early and be part of a night Lagos will be talking about long after Detty December has ended.



About PartyVerse

PartyVerse is the all-in-one event app that helps you create memories and discover moments worth celebrating. From planning and payments to gifting and promotion, it brings every part of your event experience together in one place. With its shared “Memories” feature, guests can relive every moment, making every celebration whether you are hosting or attending, easy to find, plan, and remember.



https://www.partyverse.com/





Sponsored Content