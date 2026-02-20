Wizkid in Head-to-Toe Leather and Pharrell in a Satin Bomber Just Raised the Bar for Male Style

Is Wizkid cooking? That is the question his latest Instagram post has left us with, and we are not entirely sure we are ready for the answer. The photos, shot alongside American musician, record producer, and fashion designer Pharrell Williams, dropped with no caption worthy of an explanation, and now the internet is doing what it does best: speculating.

We cannot confirm whether music is on the way, but what we can confirm without any hesitation is that both men showed up for these photos in a very big way.

The entire series is shot in black and white, and the setting, a sleek modern space with floor-to-ceiling glass windows, gives everything a cool, editorial quality that feels very deliberate. Wizkid goes for a full black leather look, head to toe. His jacket is a fitted biker-style piece with a contrast collar, and his trousers are the real talking point, lace-up detailing runs down the sides of both legs in a way that feels dramatic without being overdone. A double belt at the waist, pointed leather boots, a chain necklace, and dark tinted sunglasses finish the look. It is sharp and rock-influenced, and it works.

Pharrell takes a different but equally considered direction. He is in an oversized satin varsity bomber with a large graphic on the chest, wide-leg black trousers with a slight flare at the hem, and chunky white trainers that contrast cleanly against the dark fabric. Dark sunglasses and a small stud earring keep it simple at the top.

Together, the two looks sit in interesting contrast. One structured and edgy, the other loose and street-influenced, and the black and white photography pulls both into a single frame that feels cohesive and very, very cool. Music or no music, this was a good day for style.