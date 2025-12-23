Connect with us

Ifedayo Agoro and Frank Itom’s Edo Wedding Looks Brought Culture & Royalty to Life

From the vibrant crimson velvet to the iconic coral beads, see every detail of Ifedayo Agoro and Frank Itom’s Edo traditional wedding. #InSync2025
Photo Credit: Frank Itom/Instagram

There are so many things to say about the traditional wedding ceremony of Ifedayo Agoro — the woman we all know as Diary of a Naija Girl — and her sweetheart, Frank Itom. From the very first moments, there was so much to take in, and yes, BellaNaija Weddings was there live and direct to capture every beautiful detail. It was the kind of celebration that holds your attention and keeps giving you moments worth pausing for.

Before anything else, let’s talk about the Edo look. Frank Itom is from Edo State, and as we all know, Nigerian traditional weddings are a space where culture shows up boldly, especially through fashion. This look did exactly that. Every colour choice, every detail and every cultural reference felt carefully considered and proudly Edo.

The couple appeared perfectly aligned. Ifedayo stepped out in a fully beaded crimson gown designed with an off-shoulder neckline and a fitted silhouette. The beadwork ran across the entire dress, with layered fringe details. She completed the look with an okuku — the traditional Edo (Benin) ceremonial hairstyle that speaks to wealth, marital status and royalty — alongside multiple layers of coral beads worn around her neck and wrists.

Frank matched her every step in a traditional Benin royal look of his own. He wore a flowing crimson agbada finished with gold beadwork along the edges and sleeves. Underneath sat a white inner garment, paired with a deep burgundy velvet wrapper that gathered neatly at the floor. A white traditional cap and layers of coral beads rounded off his look, keeping everything in harmony.

And this was just one of the many looks the couple served during their traditional wedding ceremony. We’ll be sharing more from the celebration, but for now, take your time with their Edo looks below — they’re well worth it.

 

