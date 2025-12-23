Gbenga Knew Romoke Was Going to Be His Wife Immediately He Heard Her Sing!

Love is one sweet spice of life. Whatever it lays its warm hands on becomes less bland, giving it more colour, taste and vibrance. In Gbenga’s case, what started as a dull, boring day ended up becoming the start of his forever chapter with Romoke.

It was a truly uneventful Saturday for him as he lay bored on his university bed. Not until he saw a few colleagues going out for a music concert. Since he had no other plans, he decided to follow them, with no hope or excitement. Unknown to him, fate had other plans, and this random outing would change everything forever. At first, he was nonchalant about the whole event, but when Romoke walked in, something stirred in him. His attention was now at a peak, and the day was no longer so dull after all! He was utterly mesmerised by how beautiful she was, and then when she started to sing, she completely blew him away. In that same moment, he concluded that something was enchanting about her, and he wanted her in his life. He indeed got her in his life, and even more exciting, forever! Now, the lovebirds are set to tie the knot very soon, and we are super excited! To celebrate their lovely bond, we’ve been graced with their stunning pre-wedding photos. Love truly added its special spice to their hearts, and we can see it radiate in the warmth they exude and in their genuine, happy smiles. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Gbenga:

It was a Saturday at the university Afe Babalola University), we were both medical students. Saturdays back then were all about football, but on this particular day, there was no game. And for a student like me, no football meant boredom. I was lying in bed in the hostel, doing nothing, half-asleep. Then I noticed a few colleagues heading off to the chapel for a music concert. I had no big plans, so I thought, why not? I’d just pop in, sit with my mates, and pass the time until lunch. And that’s when fate stepped in. Because as I sat there, she walked in. She was stunning, so stunning that I immediately asked a friend who she was. And just when I thought I couldn’t be more impressed, the concert began, and to my utter amazement, this same beautiful woman stood to sing. Her voice was not of this world. It was as though an angel had descended, filling the hall with music so pure that time itself melted away.

In that instant, I knew, without a doubt, that she wasn’t just a passerby in my story. She was the one. I wasn’t thinking about football, or food, or anything else. All I knew was that I had just found the woman who would one day be my wife. From that seemingly uneventful day, I ended up finding my forever. And honestly, that was the best match I’ve ever witnessed—better than any football game! This marked the start of our journey, and I can only thank God for bringing and keeping us together till now.

