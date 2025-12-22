A love Truly In Sync! Check out These Beautiful Highlights From Ife & Frank’s Yoruba-Edo Trad Wedding

Connect with us

Finally, the D-day we have all been waiting for has arrived! Sweethearts Ife and Frank tied the knot in an amazing Yoruba-Edo traditional wedding, and oh, it was such a breathtaking ceremony!

We had been counting down since their first pre-wedding shoot, and now that they have sealed their charming love story, we couldn’t be more excited! The day was brimming with excitement, sweet love, warmth and definitely electric chemistry. Ife made a stunning bride in every beautiful dress she wore for the special day, all fabulous and fit for a true queen like her. Frank, of course, always channelling his super fashionista, gave us a sweet dose of his ever-dapper style. Friends and families were present to witness this love become one, and a lot of your celebrity faves also graced this wonderful ceremony. They are one lovely duo, so in love and absolutely smitten. Dang! We are truly mesmerised. We wish the wonderful couple a lifetime of marital bliss as they step into this beautiful chapter of forever. 😍

Check out all the exciting highlights below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

